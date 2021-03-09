Papua Police Promise Prosperity-Focused Approach





Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – Papua Police are committed to taking a prosperity-driven approach to win the hearts and minds of indigenous Papua communities in areas where armed groups are known to operate. Such a prosperity-oriented approach would be combined with tough law enforcement efforts, noted Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri. “We won’t even back down an inch. But, of course, we’ll do it with a gentle approach,” Fakhiri said after attending a farewell ceremony for his predecessor, Coms. General Paulus Waterpauw, in Jayapura on Monday. He said he would maintain good communication with all parties while using special self-reliance funds, but vowed that the Papua police would crack down on such embezzlement. The need to apply a prosperity-oriented approach to solving problems in the Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua was stressed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) last year. According to Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, from the start, the president has emphasized a prosperity-oriented approach to solving Papua-related issues. Citing an example of the prosperity-driven approach of the Widodo administration, Moeldoko drew attention to the various infrastructure construction projects in Papua and West Papua that will allow them to be on par with others. provinces. President Widodo is also focusing on strengthening Papua and West Papua’s economic sector by implementing, for example, the one-price fuel policy as part of the government’s efforts to create social justice for the local population. , he stressed. The government has also remained focused on the development of the health and education sectors in the two Indonesian provinces, he noted. Moeldoko said he believed the second phase of the special self-rule status granted to Papua and West Papua would breathe new life into and accelerate development to create prosperity in both provinces. AMONG previously reported that the central government has provided self-reliance special funds amounting to R126.99 billion to Papua and West Papua since 2012. In Indonesia’s 2019 Human Development Index, Papua and West Papua scored 64.7 and 60.84 respectively. Related news: Gun violence: Soldiers provide aid to returning refugees in Mimika

