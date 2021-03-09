Rick Scott urges Boris Johnson to withdraw UK team from 2022 Olympics in protest against China’s human rights policies





Tuesday, US Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., Sent a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging it to unite its efforts to advance the Olympic Games 2022 outside of Communist China and to a nation that respects human rights. Scott also called on Johnson to join the United States in pointing out the blatant and egregious human rights violations against the Communist China Uyghurs as genocide. The Scotts letter is below. Dear Prime Minister Johnson, Thank you for your continued efforts to expose the horrific human rights violations in Communist China and to work to hold them accountable. In February, during his address to the UN Human Rights Council, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab denounced the forced labor and torture of Uyghurs and the systemic violations of civil liberties in Hong Kong. I also appreciated the presence of the British consulates outside the trial of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. In the midst of these atrocities against human rights, we must all stand up to dictators like Secretary General Xi, and I encourage Britain to join the United States in labeling what is happening to the Uyghurs as genocide. Recently, you opposed the idea of ​​boycotting the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. I, too, oppose boycotts because they only hurt athletes who have spent their lives training to represent their country on the international stage, but that doesn’t mean nothing needs to be done. Governments and international organizations have the capacity and responsibility to address human rights concerns and call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to change direction and move the 2022 Olympic Games out of Beijing. I introduced legislation in the US Senate calling on the IOC to move the 2022 Games out of Beijing, unless Communist China demonstrates significant progress in securing and protecting basic human rights. The IOC has the time and the capacity to move the Games to a country that truly respects human rights, and I urge you to join me in this effort and urge the IOC to take immediate action. The Olympic Games give the best athletes in the world a chance to represent their country and unite our nations. However, this cannot be achieved if we ignore the grotesque abuses of Communist China and allow the games to take place in Beijing, endangering the safety of all athletes and participants. I recently requested a meeting with President Biden to discuss this extremely important matter and would appreciate the opportunity to meet with you to discuss the 2022 Olympics as well. By working together, we can take this opportunity to highlight our common belief in freedom and democracy, while preserving the wonder that is and always must be so perfectly captured by the unity created by the Olympic Games.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos