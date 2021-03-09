Dear Kevin Trends after Kevin McCarthy’s attempt to channel Trump’s backlash





Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Tried to resurrect one of former President Donald Trump’s old talking points.

As the nation remains locked in a battle against the coronavirus, McCarthy focused on a series of publicity stunts, such as posting a video of himself reading Green Eggs And Ham aloud by the Dr Suess.

Then McCarthy brought back Trumps’ failed campaign promise regarding the border wall and pointed it at Biden:

Dear President Biden:

It would be great if you “build back better” along our southern border.

– Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 8, 2021

McCarthy has remained loyal to Trump, even eliminating the former president responsible for the violent Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He also made a pilgrimage to the Trumps Mar-a-Lago club in Florida to meet the defeated former president.

Bringing back Trump’s cries for a border wall seemed like another ploy to appeal to the former president. Still, Twitter users didn’t have it, as Cher Kevin started following trends across the network, with responses like these:

Dear Kevin: @GOPLeader have you finished reading Green Eggs and Ham? https://t.co/deaKzmNnv3

– Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 9, 2021

Dear Kevin:

It would be great if you called white supremacist in the Republican Party, but you’re a pawn without a vine, so I’m not holding my breath. https://t.co/RABh8FzSSA

– Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) March 9, 2021

Dear Kevin: I was a district attorney for several years in a Texas border county. I have never prosecuted an undocumented immigrant for a violent crime. I did, however, sue several American Christian youth ministers for sexually assaulting children. https://t.co/Dba4aODHEX

– Sara Spector (@ Miriam2626) March 9, 2021

Dear Kevin McCarthy,

Since you are obviously a huge fan of Dr Seuss, I’m going to put this in words you can understand:

One fish two fish goldfish BEAT IT!

– DoOgLe (@PHL_BirdsFlyers) March 9, 2021

Undocumented immigration has been in constant decline since the Bush administration. Why are you using racism to level dishonest criticism of President Biden?

– Kim Mangone (imKimMangone) March 8, 2021

Dear Kevin,

The walls don’t work. pic.twitter.com/KYGTBkj40A

– D Villella (@dvillella) March 9, 2021

Dear Kevin McCarthy,

It would have been great if you had voted for the US bailout on behalf of your constituents who need it so badly. https://t.co/HAdy8gXA1G

– NorthCountryMan (@NCMmnUSA) March 9, 2021

Why don’t you rebuild better with your caucus. You have lost all control and all credibility. Your people make you look weak. https://t.co/Tblu63G8p2

– Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) March 8, 2021

Can we wait until @tedcruz is across the border again? https://t.co/kJNRLfTfzc

– * you are (@ RKJ65) March 8, 2021

We have # COVID19, hungry people, unemployed people and extremists terrorizing our democracy and our politicians in Washington, but you continue on this southern border issue because it is so important. https://t.co/EwknmPji01

– Maze (@Mngk) March 9, 2021

Dear Kevin Donald Trump has hired undocumented immigrants over 2 different centuries to avoid paying American workers a living wage; and your face is buried in its lower folds. https://t.co/SQcMtovlWJ

– John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 9, 2021

