Why Donald Trump is fighting Republicans for his name





“In the end, Mr. Trump was more successful in playing a business mogul than in real life,” The New York Times wrote in September 2020 after a detailed 15-year review of the former president’s tax returns. . “The Apprentice,” along with the licensing and endorsement deals that stemmed from his rising stardom, netted Mr. Trump a total of $ 427.4 million, according to the Times archive analysis. “

And the Times added that “most of Mr. Trump’s top businesses, from his constellation of golf courses to his conservative magnet hotel in Washington, report losing millions, if not tens of millions, of dollars year after year.” while “his income from” the apprentice and licensing contracts is drying up, and several years ago he sold almost any inventory that could have helped him fill holes in his ailing properties. “

Which brings me to the current fight being played publicly between the former president and the Republican Party apparatus – a fight centered on (you guessed it!) Whether the party organization can use the image and the Trump’s name to help him raise funds.

Trump’s lawyers last Friday sent a cease and desist letter to the Republican National Committee as well as the House and Senate campaign committees, insisting they stop using his “name, image and / or likeness in any fundraising, persuasion and / or speaking. “

The RNC pushed back on Monday, sending its own letter to Trump’s lawyer – insisting that the RNC “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in protected grassroots political discourse by the First Amendment, and it will continue to do so, so in the pursuit of these common goals. “

Trump, of course, responded to that response via a statement released by his “Save America” group.

“More money for RINOS,” Trump wrote, referring to a derogatory term for GOPs seen as insufficiently faithful to fundamentals. “They only hurt the Republican Party and our large voting base – they will never lead us to greatness. Send your donation to Save America PAC on DonaldJTrump.com. We’ll bring it all back stronger than ever!”

This echoes a speech the former president made during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference late last month. “There is only one way to contribute to our efforts to elect America’s first conservative Republican, and in turn make America great again, and that is through Save America PAC and DonaldJTrump. .com, ”he told the crowd.

There’s exactly one reason Trump wants to control his likeness to political fundraising: money.

Remember, Trump is facing the dangerous confluence of two financial realities: 1) His trading revenues are WELL down (40% year-over-year reduction, according to financial disclosure documents filed earlier this year ) 2) He is personally charged with loans totaling $ 421 million, the vast majority of which, according to the New York Times, will mature in the next few years.

This means that he has to find new ways to make money. And with his brand badly damaged by his presidency and his violent Jan.6 coda, there aren’t many profitable options for Trump.

Except, that is, finding ways to monetize its name – especially with its more ardent followers. We’ve seen Trump dabble in these waters before. He raised over $ 30 million in the wake of the election for his “Save America” PAC through hundreds of fundraising calls that suggested he needed money to wage legal battles that, s ‘he won, would make him president again.

But that’s not what he used the money for. As the Washington Post reported in late January based on the “Save America” fundraising record:

“Save America has spent only about $ 343,000 of the $ 31.5 million it has raised since its inception after the election, to pay fees to the company that processes its donations, according to the filings. The committee kept the rest of the donations as of January 1.

“The money raised by the PAC leadership cannot be used directly for Trump’s campaign purposes, but there are few other restrictions on how the money can be spent. For example, donations could be used to pay for events at Trump’s properties or to fund his travel or personal expenses. “

Trump’s strategy here is Ann like face in Plain’s face: he’s going to keep trying to use his massive fundraising database – built around a cult of personality – to fund his future life.

That is why he is fighting to prevent the party structure from using his name. He doesn’t want anyone other than Trump to make money with the name “Trump”. That’s how he always did it. And he needs more money now than he has had in decades.

