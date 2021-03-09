Singapore-Indonesia bilateral investment treaty enters into force, economic news and current affairs

SINGAPORE – A bilateral investment treaty between Singapore and Indonesia entered into force after being ratified in a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 9.

The treaty establishes rules on the treatment of investors and investments of the two countries. It will also give investors from both countries additional protection on their investments.

It was signed by Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and in the presence of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 2018.

Chan said, “The entry into force of the Singapore-Indonesia BIT marks another milestone in our countries’ long-standing economic relations.

“It will offer greater protection to Singaporean investors who venture into the Indonesian market, and vice versa, safeguarding investments and increasing investor confidence. We look forward to strengthening our bilateral economic relations and greater flows of investment. investment between our countries. “

Singapore has been Indonesia’s largest foreign investor since 2014. Singapore’s investments in Indonesia totaled US $ 9.8 billion (S $ 13.2 billion) last year.

Indonesia was also one of Singapore’s top 10 trading partners last year, with bilateral trade reaching $ 48.8 billion.

Ms Retno said the ratified treaty would be an important boost for the economic recovery of both countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic, potentially increasing bilateral investment from 18% to 22% over the next five years. It could also make an investment of US $ 200 billion annually in the region by 2030.

Declaring that the treaty offers a ‘win-win’ situation for both countries, she said: “The treaty gives more certainty and confidence as it offers legal protection to Indonesian and Singaporean investors … (and) establishes a balance between the rights and obligations of investors and the host State of the investment. “

She added: “This (treaty) reflects the strong commitment of Indonesia and Singapore to open and fair economic cooperation, signaling heightened hope and optimism to further explore business opportunities that benefit us all. .

Chan also said on Tuesday that the treaty gives investments additional protection against, for example, discriminatory treatment and unlawful expropriation.

“In the event of a dispute, the treaty allows investors to resort to international arbitration,” he noted.

“I hope that the certainty provided by the treaty will promote greater investment flows between Singapore and Indonesia. This, in turn, will facilitate greater trade flows and closer business-to-business ties between our two countries.”

The convention complements other agreements, such as updating the Double Taxation Prevention Agreement that was signed last year. The updated agreement will reduce the tax burden on investors from Singapore and Indonesia.

Chan added that Indonesia continues to be an attractive investment destination for Singapore companies, as evidenced by the flow of investment in Kendal Industrial Park in Central Java, for example.

“As the digital economy grows in importance, it is also important that Singapore and Indonesia continue to find ways to deepen our partnership on this front,” he added, citing Nongsa Digital Park who has served as a “digital bridge” for technology companies in both Singapore and Indonesia.

He also highlighted the region of Batam, Bintan and Karimun (BBK), which remains the cornerstone of the strong bilateral economic ties between Singapore and Indonesia.

“Singapore remains keen to work with Indonesia to revitalize BBK’s economy, facilitating new investment opportunities and jointly addressing the various logistical, administrative and regulatory issues facing businesses.”

He noted that Singaporean companies are also very interested in Indonesia’s omnibus job creation law enacted last year.

“The Indonesian government’s efforts to streamline regulations and improve the quality and productivity of the Indonesian workforce through this law will encourage greater potential investments,” he said.