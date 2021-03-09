New report on changes President Erdogan introduced to Turkey’s curriculum shows radicalization, anti-Semitic messages and demonization of Israel

Israel has so far administered at least one of the two recommended doses to more than half of its population of nine million. The rapid roll-out allowed stores to reopen and business resumption in public spaces, some of which, like sports centers, are reserved for people with a green badge indicating they have had two doses. to Israel has been criticized by France, as the Elysée argued that the countries of the European Union should remain united in the development of anti-COVID vaccines. The European Commission has refrained from censoring the Israel-Austria-Denmark alliance. We welcome the fact that Member States are examining all possible options to improve the common European response to the virus, said European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer. For us there is no contradiction, he added, written Yossi Lempkowicz.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (March 4th) held a summit meeting in Jerusalem with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Danish Prime Minister Metter Frederiksen on a project to advance the creation of a common fund for research, development and vaccine production.

Prime Minister Metter Frederiksen of Denmark and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria welcome to Jerusalem. It is a special day when two dynamic European leaders meet in Jerusalem to discuss together how we continue the battle against COVID, Netanyahu said when welcoming the two European leaders.

Were going to do a common R&D fund and discuss production, the possibility of joint investment in the production of facilities for vaccines. I think this is great news, and I think it reflects the respect we have for each other and the belief, the confidence that we have to work together to protect the health of our peoples, he said. he declares.

He spoke about the creation of a joint R&D fund from Israel, Austria and Denmark and the launch of joint efforts for joint production of future vaccines.

I think this is something we need to do, because we would probably need, I can’t say for sure, but with a very high probability, well probably need protection for the future, said Netanyahu .

I wouldn’t say it was rushing towards collective immunity, but I was getting there and I could see how it works. I think Israel is serving as a role model for the world, and was discussing some of our experiences, sharing those experiences with our friends, and indeed you are two wonderful friends for Israel, said the Israeli prime minister.

The move by the two EU member states comes amid growing anger over delays in ordering, approving and distributing vaccines that have left the 27 EU countries far behind Israel’s vaccination campaign, beating the world.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said it was fair for the EU to buy vaccines for its member states, but the European Medicines Agency (EMA) took too long to approve them. He also lambasted pharmaceutical companies supplying bottlenecks.

We must therefore prepare for new mutations and no longer depend solely on the EU for the production of second generation vaccines, he said.

His Danish counterpart also criticized the EU’s vaccination program. I don’t think it can stand alone, because we have to increase the capacity. This is why we now have the chance to start a partnership with Israel, she told reporters on Monday.

Mette Frederiksen said the three countries have been working very closely together since the start of the pandemic.

Countries share a vision for the future that timely access to vaccines will be essential for our societies for years to come. We cannot afford to be caught off guard again. We have new mutations, perhaps new pandemics and perhaps new health crises will again put our societies at risk.

She said Denmark and Austria were very inspired by Israel’s ability to deploy coronavirus vaccines so effectively.

Chancellor Kurz praised Netanyahu, who he said was one of the first to identify the great danger of the pandemic in early 2020 and was perhaps the main reason we reacted early enough in Austria.

Israel is also now the first country in the world to show that it is possible to beat the virus, he said. The world looks at Israel with admiration. Now we need to prepare for the next steps in the pandemic, he added.

Kurz said vaccine production is a complex process, and as part of the production partnership, each country will focus on specific elements of the process.

Netanyahu said that together here is starting something that I think will spark the world’s imagination.

Other countries have called me already and told me they want to be a part of this effort, he noted.

Earlier Thursday, Netanyahu, Kurz and Frederkisken visited a gymnasium in the city of Modiin where they monitored the coronavirus routine in Israel according to the Green Pass model.

The trip of the Austrian and Danish leaders to Israel has been criticized by France, as the Elysee has argued that European Union countries should remain united in the development of anti-COVID vaccines.

Our conviction remains very clear that the most effective solution to meet immunization needs must continue to rest on the European framework, said a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry.

But the European Commission has refrained from censoring the Israel-Austria-Denmark alliance.

We welcome the fact that Member States are examining all possible options to improve the common European response to the virus, said European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer. For us, there is no contradiction, he added.

Mamer added that with 27 member states and a population of 450 million, the EU faces a much bigger challenge than Israel with a population of ten million. It’s not like you can take a template and just stick it on the European Union and say, this is what you should do, he said. Each country is in charge of its own vaccine deployment strategy, he noted.

The green collar

The green pass is our way of trying to open places in Israel, to bring everything we know to life by doing it in a safe zone. It’s not really a totally safe bubble, but it is as safe as it gets. We are allowing more people to enter events as long as they show the green pass at the entrance, explained Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services at Israel’s Ministry of Health, at the time. a press briefing organized by the Europe Israel Press Association on the country. management of the coronavirus pandemic and its rapid vaccination program.

300 people are now allowed in a theater and 500 in an open space. Soon more people will be welcomed at events. Next week restaurants will open with a green pass so there’s a gradual reopening but we’re not doing something too early or too fast, she said.

She added: Israel started with an open skies strategy at first, there were green and red countries based on the rate of infection in those countries, but countries can go from green to red pretty quickly. This road brought a significant amount of disease to the country because people did not stay in isolation as much as we thought when they came back from abroad.

Professor Ran Balicer, The innovation director of Clalit, Israel’s largest healthcare organization and senior advisor to the Israeli government and the prime minister’s office on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said: “We are already seeing some indirect effects of the fact that the vaccinated people are both protected. soon reaching the 90% target set by the government, so we can take more risks and chances to actively open the economy through a set of procedures which we call the green badge dependent parameters. ”