PM Modi Karan Singh 21 researchers on shlokas gita new delhi





Image Source: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi publishes 11 manuscript volumes with comments from 21 scholars on the shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita, New Delhi. Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha (left) and Congress leader Karan Singh (right) are also seen. Taking a look at the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that some people still try to target the prestige and credibility of India’s constitutional bodies because of their “political interests”, and asserted that they did not represent the mainstream of the country. Speaking at an event to publish a manuscript with comments from 21 academics on the “ shlokas ” of the Gita, the prime minister said the freedom of action and thought advocated by the epic distinguishes Indian democracy which, he added, also gives people equal rights. People derive this freedom from democratic institutions that protect the Constitution, and that is why we must keep in mind our duties while talking about our rights, he said before targeting the opposition without naming it. “There are people today who still make efforts to target the prestige and credibility of constitutional bodies. Whether it is our Parliament, our judiciary or even the military, attempts are made to target them because of political interests. This trend is hurting the country a lot. “It is a matter of satisfaction that these people do not represent the mainstream of the country,” he said, adding that the nation is now moving forward while focusing on its duties. The country has made Gita “karmayoga” its mantra and is working to change the lives of its poor, farmers, workers, Dalits and the backward, he said. READ ALSO|PM Modi inaugurates Maitri Setu between Tripura and B’desh, presents the “ dual engine government ” bulletin In this context, the Prime Minister referred to the assistance given by India to several countries during the COVID-19 pandemic by sending them drugs and now vaccines without any conditions, and credited the inspiration of the Gita with this. . The epic taught selfless service to humanity, he said. The manuscript, published by Dharmarth Trust, is written with an extraordinary variety and nuance of Indian calligraphy ranging from Shankar Bhashya to Bhasanuvada. Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, an expert on Hindu philosophy, is the chairman of the board of directors of Dharmarth Trust, Jammu and Kashmir. The prime minister praised Singh’s work and said his efforts had revived the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, which had ruled the tradition of thought across India for centuries. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha was also present on the occasion. Latest news from India







