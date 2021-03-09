Shropshire Council chief Peter Nutting launches Boris Johnson plea





SHROPSHIRE Head of Council Peter Nutting is asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson to come visit Shropshire to see firsthand the impact of the lack of funding on the county.

Councilor Nutting wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister to stress the need for more equitable funding and for the government’s drive to “level off” to apply to rural areas like Shropshire as well.

He highlighted the amount needed for Shropshire to pay for social care and its impact on income streams in the county. Cllr Nutting says it is only by visiting the county that Mr Johnson will understand how he has been affected by a ‘lack of funding’. “I ask the Prime Minister what is clear and simple for all here – the need for more equitable funding for a rural county like Shropshire,” he said. “We have little money to spend and we need to protect our vulnerable adults and children. “But let’s be clear about this, the condition of our roads is caused by underinvestment, because we had to divert funds to social services. “Government funding does not reflect the needs of a rural authority and the fact that we have to demand more and more of this funding from municipal taxpayers is the latest insult. “It’s really hard as the head of the council to ask people to pay more house tax due to government underfunding and then use it to provide essential services that they will probably never see. “Social care costs are taking up an increasing share of the council’s budget – now almost two-thirds – but they only affect a very small proportion of the population. “We are also struck by the additional costs of services such as social care in a rural county which is sparsely populated and whose population is increasingly aging. “This despite the government’s recognition of the higher costs of services in rural areas. “The government’s goal of leveling out parts of the country that have been underfunded must also include places like Shropshire. I urge the Prime Minister to come and see for yourself and make sure Shropshire receives fair funding. The letter shows that social care costs now represent 64% of the Council’s annual budget of £ 226million, supporting around 10,000 people, or 3% of the county’s population of 320,000. With a growing aging population and increased pressure around social care for children, especially after the pandemic, pressures on social care costs are increasing. The council says it has only been able to meet the rising costs of social care by taking funds from other council services, such as roads, to help fill the gap. The letter says this is now leading to historic underfunding for areas such as the highways that hit Shropshire, with more than 3,200 miles of road to be serviced, built in. At the same time, the letter shows that more and more of the council’s funding is borne by the council’s taxpayers. In 2015, 55% of the council’s £ 216million net budget came from council tax. By 2020, the share of the £ 226million net budget funded by council tax had increased to 72%.







