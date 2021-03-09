Pakistan wants to build a new relationship with the world





Recently, statements from the highest level of the Pakistani government urged the global community to build a relationship with the country focused on geoeconomic security. The new political posture is aimed at the Biden administration, but it appears equally in Pakistan’s recent diplomatic overtures to other countries.

In the past, the global discourse of Pakistanis was littered with terms such as geostrategic pivot, a general concept for military and security nuances to emphasize its indispensable nature in South Asia. This predisposition has influenced the overall trajectory of the US-Pakistan relationship since the September 11, 2001 attacks, as well as the emerging China-Pakistan bonhomie that has manifested itself through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistanis’ stay from geostrategy to geoeconomics is led by the country’s national security adviser, Moeed Yusuf. In his speech to the Wilson Center in January, Yusuf reminded the United States that they would engage with a very different Pakistan that now focuses on the economic security paradigm. He said Pakistan should be seen beyond the Afghan prism as an economic partner. He also cautioned against looking at Pakistan from a third country perspective and keeping India at the center of all conversations.

Similar sentiments were echoed later in the launch of a report titled Pak-Americana ushering in a new era in Pakistan-US relations, published by Tabadlab, an Islamabad-based think tank. Speakers at the event are undoubtedly shaping the future of US-Pakistan relations in economic terms. This paradigm shift was also mentioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent trip to Sri Lanka, which he invited to join the CPEC.

Interestingly, the new Pakistani discourse has also gone hand in hand with recent international publications. For example, writing for the Atlantic Council, Shamila Chaudhary and Vali Nasr argued that Pakistan’s strategic calculation has changed over the years and that US policy towards the country should be informed by considerations of a partnership. economical with a wide base.

The driver

The driving force behind these new political statements could be the attempt to crack down on perceptions ingrained in American political circles where Pakistan has been viewed with suspicion. At best, Pakistan has been seen as a security blanket to protect US regional interests. Since September 11, US-Pakistan relations have primarily concerned the South Asian nation, which conducts counterterrorism operations and supports US military action in Afghanistan. Lately, Pakistan has tried to end the 20-year war in Afghanistan to help the United States out of the Afghan mess.

It is therefore not surprising that Islamabads’ geoeconomic messages attempt to clarify matters on the misconception that Pakistan’s relations with China are an obstacle to broader cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. The aim is to decouple Pakistan’s relations with China and present it as a neutral partner of the United States.

What is preventing Pakistans from embracing geoeconomics? After all, it would be a major break with the entrenched patterns of the past. Pakistan is seen to reside firmly in the Chinese camp, which explains the animosity of former US Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells towards the CPEC, which she sharply criticized for its predatory lending and lack of transparency.

Although China and Pakistan embarked on the ambitious CPEC seven years ago, the Pakistani economy remains its Achilles heel. A rapid economic turnaround does not appear to be on the horizon with the country on the gray list of financial action groups since June 2018. With peace in Afghanistan also a distant prospect, Pakistan’s strategic choices made over the years seem to have exceeded their usefulness.

Perhaps it was in this context that Pakistan realized that outdated political positions had to be set aside. Awareness seems to have crept in that if Pakistan is to resuscitate its economy and at the same time strengthen its global stature, it should appear sexy and offer the world something more than its geostrategic location.

Give some thought

If this political direction is implemented in any meaningful way, it bodes well for the future of Pakistanis. However, to convince the world to see it from a new angle, the country will have to give concrete direction to this new school of thought.

First, Pakistan should offer equal opportunities to all countries wishing to develop a broader economic relationship with it. This will mean undoing the elusive perception surrounding CPEC and the guilt-by-association defect over Pakistan which is largely the result of the broader power rivalry between the United States and China. Equally important would be for Pakistan to balance things against China, which now has deep-rooted strategic and economic interests in Pakistan.

Second, Pakistan’s India-centric focus, which has only clouded its political vision, will need to change. This will require Pakistan to dissociate its relations with the United States and other countries from India, in the same way that these countries dissociated their relation with India from their relation with Pakistan. The growing comfort between the United States and India is a reality Pakistan cannot wish for. Despite the animosity with India, Pakistan must never close the door to dialogue because sustainable geo-economic integration will eventually require an India-Pakistan thaw. The recent announcement by senior military officials of India and Pakistan to strictly observe all agreements and ceasefire along the line of border control that separates parts of Kashmir under Indian control and under Pakistani control is a much-needed respite.

Faced with hard and cold facts, Pakistan seems to be undergoing a political catharsis. Instead of getting drawn into global and regional rivalries, he wisely extended an olive branch to the United States and the world at large. It is too early in the day to know how Pakistan’s new strategic posture will interact with political developments in South Asia. However, for its geoeconomic foray to be truly protean in nature, Pakistan’s best bet is to become a regional bridge of connectivity firmly articulated around transnational economic activities, instead of being tied to obsolete hyperbolic political postures that have no led the country nowhere.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.

