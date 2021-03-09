Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times





Myanmar’s military heart of darkness The military and its brutal practices have been on the world stage since a coup last month. The generals are now fully in command again, and the Tatmadaw, as the army is called, has turned its arms against the masses, who have mounted a nationwide civil disobedience movement. But the military has a long legacy of atrocities that has instilled pervasive fear in Myanmar. Over the past three years, the Tatmadaw have waged war against ethnic rebel armies in three states, Rakhine, Shan and Kachin, displacing 700,000 Rohingya Muslims. Survivors and witnesses told us about the campaign, which included murders, systemic rapes and abuse. Men and boys were often used as human shields by soldiers. In October, Sayedul Amin, a 28-year-old Rohingya man, was fishing when he and others were arrested by soldiers. We were ordered to march in front of the soldiers, he said. It seems they wanted us to protect them if someone attacked. He was hit by two bullets. Quote: It is an army in the midst of darkness, said David Scott Mathieson, an independent analyst. It is an unrepentant institution.

The context: Brutality is rooted in the Tatmadaw. He came to power in a coup in 1962, saying he had to safeguard national unity. For decades, he fought to control parts of the country inhabited by minority groups rich in jade, wood and other natural resources. Finances: The Tatmadaw earns its income from a lucrative business empire, BBC reports.

Europe, the United States and others have discussed creating their own version of the system in preparation for a likely travel boom as more people are vaccinated. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a standardized global system, but privacy concerns make this outcome unlikely. The context: In China, health code software that tracks user locations and can link them to hot spots and outbreaks has become commonplace in the coronavirus pandemic. A code green, which indicates a clean story, is required to do a range of activities, including walking into a grocery store or taking public transportation. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments: The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development expects the U.S. economy to accelerate almost twice as fast as expected, but has warned that countries struggling with vaccine distribution, especially those in Europe, risk to fall behind.

The Civil Liberties Union for Europe, a human rights group, warns that policies put in place by governments to tackle the pandemic have weakened democracy across the continent, on the basis of ‘an analysis of 14 countries.

A year after its first lockdown, Italy has passed 100,000 coronavirus deaths. The country is facing a large wave of infections caused by new variants.

Japan bets on hybrid cars as competitors switch to electric A Japanese automaker was the first to produce a fully electric mainstream car: the Nissan Leaf. A little over a decade later, these cars represent just 3% of global sales, with buyers hesitant about their price, range and limited charge times. This makes it difficult for automakers to make a profit on them, and as a result, the Japanese auto industry has neglected electric cars while dominating the global gasoline-electric hybrid market. Automakers around the world are making bold commitments to switch to electric fleets, and national governments are issuing warrants to increase sales of electric cars or to ban gasoline vehicles. The Japanese auto industry could be left behind. Powerful player: Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota and chairman of the Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association, accused Japanese media of inflating the commercial and environmental value of all-electric vehicles. His company, which is the world leader in hybrid car sales, is setting the tone for the industry. Toyota is also heavily invested in clean-burning hydrogen, a technology that has yet to be mainstreamed.

A quarter of a century after Princess Diana broke her silence on life within the British royal family, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has followed suit. Their stories were remarkably similar, writes our correspondent. Prince Harry has often spoken with anguish about what happened to his mother when she was kicked out of the royal family after her divorce from Prince Charles and later died in a car crash. He made an explicit comparison in Sunday’s bombshell interview when he spoke of the constant barrage of racist criticism and attacks against his wife. Here is what else is happening Royal family: Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday in response to an explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying the family were saddened to learn how difficult the past few years have been for the couple. The Queen said the issues raised were of great concern and would be addressed by the family. Catalan crisis: The European Parliament stripped the immunity of Carles Puigdemont, the former separatist leader of Catalonia, paving the way for another attempt by Spain to extradite and try him for sedition. It is now up to the Belgian courts to rule on his dismissal.

Instantaneous: Above, the small village of Gsol in the Spanish Pyrenees. For years, the mayor had begged foreigners to come to his town to repopulate it. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many have come to make a fresh start and they have even saved the school from closing.

To cook: These creamy braised white beans are simmered with milk, a whole head of garlic, herbs and nutmeg for a rich vegetarian dinner that can be on the table in under half an hour. Look: A romance between a refugee and an escaped bride is at the heart of the animated film Bombay Rose. Listen: At the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday, there is no shortage of big-name clashes in the big categories. Beyonc, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa dominate the nominations. For a fascinating book or a fabulous recipe, turn to our At home collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home. And now for the Back Story on Celebrity documentaries Last month, Apple TV + released Billie: The Worlds a Little Blurry, a documentary depicting the rise of singer Billie Eilish and the creation of her Grammy-winning debut album. It follows other recent documentaries on pop stars including Justin Bieber, Beyonc and girl group Blackpink. The artists or their labels have contributed to the production of all of these films, which promise an unvarnished glimpse into the lives of performers. This is not quite what they are offering.

Celebrities have long used documentaries to manage their images, even when the production team is technically independent. Music labels are often involved in documentaries, in part because directors have little choice: films about musicians need music and licenses can be prohibitively expensive, Danny Funt written in the Columbia Journalism Review. Perhaps the best way to approach celebrity documentaries is to appreciate them for what they are: carefully crafted entertainment. In Eilishs’ case, the documentary often feels almost observational, like a nature film, Times critic Jon Caramanica written in a review. Yet, he says, there is never anything more than a sense of security in these images. Like Simran Hans written in The GuardianArtists continue to use the documentary form as a shortcut for truth, but this truth is yet another construction. That’s it for this briefing. See you next time. Melina Thank you

