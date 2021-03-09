Sri Lanka gives Imran a boost





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attempt to force his way to appease the Sri Lankan government and its people during his two-day visit on February 23 backfired. His attempt to sell himself as an ambassador of the Belt and Road Initiative and its side project known as CPEC, a crusader of the Muslim umma so that he could strengthen his image both at home and with the International money lenders and foreign investors has proven nothing more. than a kick in the teeth for Imran Khan.

Not only was he denied a high-profile opportunity to address the Sri Lankan Parliament, but he had to haggle with the Sri Lankan government to be allowed to meet with Muslim members of the Sri Lankan parliament before a few- a few of them are only granted an audience with Imran Khan.

Pakistan is desperate to attract foreign investment into its economy. Yet its foreign direct investment has fallen by a third and the CPEC is not going anywhere. The Financial Action Task Force has blatantly refused to take Pakistan off the gray list. The Pakistani economy is moving in one direction: downward.

Pakistan’s calls to Sri Lanka to sign a joint communiqué for maritime cooperation, trade activities between the ports of Gwadar and Sri Lanka, and discussions regarding holding the 19th ASACR summit in Islamabad were all politely rejected by the Sri Lankan government.

Imran Khan’s attempts to get Sri Lanka to invest in the CPEC project have come to naught. Sri Lanka did not buy its sales pitch that by joining CPEC Sri Lanka would have access to Central Asia. Sri Lanka is already part of the China Belt and Road Initiative and the experience has not been very promising as Sri Lanka had to lease its port to China for 99 years as a sanction for not not be able to repay Chinese loans.

Imran Khan’s attempt to promote Pakistan as a Buddhist tourism destination has not progressed either. Pakistan has never officially condemned the destruction of the Buddha statues in Bamiyan in Afghanistan which were dynamited by the Taliban and many archaeological relics of the Buddha statue in the Taxila museum were reportedly stolen.

A depressed Imran Khan couldn’t even muster enough courage to raise the issue of Covid 19 Muslims who were cremated. His request to address the Sri Lankan Parliament and the Lakshaman Kadirgamar Institute for International Relations and Strategic Studies was courteously dropped by the Sri Lankan government at the last minute due to fear of using the Sri Lankan parliament. -Lankan as a platform for the so-called Pakistani “ Kashmir ”. cause ‘.

The Sri Lankan government also feared an unpredictable Imran Khan who might simply turn around and start criticizing Sri Lanka’s Buddhist majority for treating the Muslim minority with prejudice. Anticipating a humiliating trip, the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Tanvir Ahmed, had rightly suggested to the Prime Minister to cancel his trip.

The terrorist factor has also played its part in the Sri Lankan desire to play down Imran Khan’s visit to their country. The Sri Lankan government was aware of Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddique’s involvement in planning terrorist attacks on sensitive defense facilities in southern India and his alleged patronage of terrorists in the Sunday killings Easter in 2019. Nine Pakistani nationals were arrested in connection with the attacks that killed 250 people. innocent lives.

The drug factor is another possible avenue that Sri Lanka took into account while taking into account Imran Khan’s push on the trip. Pakistani drug cartels use Sri Lanka to smuggle drugs into Europe by sea. The money thus earned was partly used to finance terrorist activities in Sri Lanka.

The attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009 is still fresh in the memory of Sri Lankan nationalists and the general public. Sri Lanka cannot afford another terrorist attack causing damage to tourism, which is one of Sri Lanka’s main sources of foreign exchange.

Ultimately for Imran Khan, the “ official ” trip to Sri Lanka turned out to be just a short break from domestic political worries where he faces a crushing defeat in the senatorial elections and the imminent threat of a long march planned for March. 26 by the Pakistani Democratic Movement. The only publicity Imran Khan could handle was to tweet about his visit to the island.

The fact that none of the controversial issues were mentioned in the Pakistani media is a diplomatic triumph for the Sri Lankan government. By not allowing Imran Khan to address his parliament and other institutions of national prestige, Sri Lanka denied Islamabad an opportunity to stir up anti-Indian sentiments in a foreign country and defeated another attempt Pakistani military establishment of rhetorical condemnation of the treatment of Muslims in Sri Lanka while remaining low-key about the atrocities Uyghurs suffer daily in hundreds of torture and concentration camps scattered across occupied East Turkestan that China calls Xin Jiang.

This is indeed ironic for a nation like Pakistan which is proud of its religion and claims to be the voice of oppressed Muslims around the world.

In the final analysis, Imran Khan failed to present Pakistan as a friendly and safe investment destination for the Sri Lankan people and returned to Islamabad after receiving a kick in the teeth of his national pride.

(Amjad Ayub Mirza is an author and human rights activist

An activist from Mirpur, Pakistan occupied J&K. The opinions expressed are personal.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos