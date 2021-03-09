Azerbaijani leader welcomes delegation from Turkish parliament





ANKARA The Azerbaijani leader received a delegation of Turkish lawmakers in the capital of Baku on Tuesday, according to a statement from the country’s presidential office. Ilham Aliyev welcomed the “very important” delegation led by Akif Cagatay Kilic, the head of the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee. “Our interparliamentary relations are also developing very successfully. We are still together and we support each other, both bilaterally and within international organizations,” he said. Aliyev said that Turkey’s solidarity, as well as its political and moral support for Azerbaijan during the recent Karabakh war, also known as the Patriotic War, appealed to all of Azerbaijan, and that it was ” natural “because the two” brother “countries are always following one another. Azerbaijan liberated several strategic cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from Armenian occupation during the recent six-week war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which erupted on September 27 and ended. ended on November 10 with a truce negotiated by Russia. Before the conflict, around 20% of Azerbaijani territory was under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades. “These days of war have shown once again how much our nations are linked, how much they love and respect each other,” Aliyev said. He said the conflict was over and now was the time to “look to the future” and reflect on cooperation in the region, especially transport projects, and the opening of the Zangazur corridor – a long-closed corridor between Azerbaijan and its southwestern autonomous territory. the Nakhichevan exclave, recently created in the agreement negotiated by Russia between Azerbaijan and Armenia – is “one of the most important issues”. “I am confident that we will achieve this through joint efforts,” he said. Kilic thanked Aliyev for hosting the delegation and conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Speaker of Parliament Mustafa Sentop. “We are very happy with your great victory and we wanted to visit you to show our unity and our solidarity in this direction,” he said. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







