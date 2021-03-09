Boris Johnson risks leaving the Queen floundering without support by refusing to comment on Meghan and Harry





In addition to expressing his highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth, Boris Johnson has refused to get drawn into the accusations of racism that have pervaded Buckingham Palace. He explained: As for the rest, all other matters relating to the royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on the affairs of the royal family and have no intention of straying from it. today. In fact, the Prime Minister has not always been so reluctant on royal matters, appearing briefly in last year’s Amazon Prime documentary: Harry and Meghan: the next step. The i policy newsletter cut through the noise Downing Street has continued to take an equally low-key approach to the controversy, other than confirming that Mr Johnson watched the couples’ explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. His no-commentary approach is clearly motivated by the fact that controversy has divided the country in the middle and he does not want to be seen identifying with either side of the latest cultural war to befall the Kingdom. -United. Read more Prince Charles seen for the first time since interviewing Harry and Meghans Oprah as the Queen has yet to respond But his silence risks alienating all nuances of opinion, leading to more damaging headlines than providing a more detailed reading of Mr Johnson’s attitude to a constitutional crisis making headlines nationally and internationally. ‘foreign. For example, he threatens to give the impression that the Prime Minister is content to leave Buckingham Palace to fight his own battles, floundering in the face of the worst international publicity since the death of Princess Dianas. The storm is not just a royal affair, but an issue that risks damaging the reputation of Britons around the world, and particularly in Commonwealth countries for which the Queen is the head of state. For these reasons, it is difficult to justify the Prime Minister standing on the sidelines and waiting for this storm to calm down. Likewise, in its determination not to fuel the conflict, Downing Street refused to walk away from a minister claiming the Duke of Sussex was blowing up his family. Pressed to find out whether Lord Zak Goldsmith, Foreign Secretary and longtime ally of Mr. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Fury isn’t just a royal affair as it risks damaging Britons’ reputation around the world (Photo: AP / Hannah Mckay) Downing Street will not hesitate to correct ministers who he says have spoken out of place, so his refusal to comment on Lords Goldsmiths’ claims will leave the impression that he approves them. He also wouldn’t comment, even in the most vague terms, if it was right for public figures to discuss mental health issues. His approach contrasts sharply with the White House of Joe Bidens, who praised the Harry and Meghancourage for airing their struggles with mental health, or with Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said Meghan had raised very serious racism and mental health issues. It’s hard to see how angel number 10’s great communicator can stay silent much longer.

