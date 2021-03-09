Earthquake-hit Yushu continues green growth 11 years later





XINING, March 9 (Xinhua) – Massive reconstruction efforts have reshaped Yushu, 11 years after an earthquake struck the prefecture in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. According to the prefecture’s five-year development plan from 2021 to 2025, the remote region of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is seeking green development under plans to increase its connections with neighboring regions of Sichuan and Tibet and integrate development. in rural and urban areas, according to the prefecture’s five-year development plan from 2021 to 2025. During the ongoing fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, President Xi Jinping applauded local efforts to coordinate ecological protection, economic development and improving people’s livelihoods. On April 14, 2010, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Yushu, flattening the town of Gyegu Plateau and killing more than 2,600 people. Xi traveled to Yushu after the earthquake to visit disaster-affected residents and inspect post-earthquake recovery efforts. “I was very concerned about Yushu,” Xi said when he joined a deliberation with lawmakers from the Qinghai delegation on Sunday. “I am happy to learn of its rapid development after the earthquake. I think Yushu will be an even better place.” Cai Chengyong, deputy party leader of Yushu Prefecture, said post-earthquake reconstruction resulted in the flow of people, logistics, capital and information to Yushu. “It also attracted entrepreneurs and tourists.” Reconstruction began shortly after the earthquake. Through a nationwide effort led by the central government, a total of 44.8 billion yuan (about 6 billion US dollars) was poured into the highland city in three years, which was eight times the total investment. 58 years before the earthquake since. The establishment of Yushu. A new Yushu has since emerged from the plateau, with new roads, schools, hospitals, sports centers and a more powerful network. In the 10 years since the earthquake, Yushu has used more than 75% of its annual budgetary funds in areas relating to the well-being of populations, such as roads and medical care in the ranching areas. distant. Beijing, the capital which is twinned to help rebuild the prefecture, has invested around 4.16 billion yuan over the past five years for Yushu’s poverty reduction and other development programs. Almost 130,000 poor people in Yushu have since shaken off poverty. Per capita disposable income in rural Yushu exceeded 9,800 yuan in 2020. Compared to ten years ago, Yushu is now an even more attractive tourist hotspot. In 2019, Yushu welcomed some 1.5 million tourists, compared to no more than 100,000 before the earthquake. The traditional handicrafts of the local people have also proliferated, in part due to the growing demand from tourists. Baima Chogar is a specialist in Tibetan black pottery, a national intangible cultural heritage. He has taught interns, mostly from poor households, in recent years. Baima Chogar said the craft has been included in training programs for ecological protection and construction in the Sanjiangyuan region, which is home to the sources of the country’s three main rivers. The craft workshop he founded organizes three to four month internships each year. Trainees can get a grant of 6,000 yuan during the training, and they can also work in the workshop after completing the courses, earning a monthly salary of up to 6,000 yuan. “I hope the profession will help more people increase their income and live better lives,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos