Many have urged Jokowi to fire Moeldoko from the KSP, what are the interests?

President Jokowi and Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, at the Merdeka Palace, Thursday (9/26).

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Political observer Maksimus Ramses Lalongkoe believes that the proposals of a number of parties urging President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to remove Moeldoko from his post as Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) are full of political content.

Ramses felt that Moeldoko’s external position as general chairman of the Extraordinary Congress Deli Serdang (KLB) had nothing to do with the position of Koesni Harningsih’s husband as KSP.

“I observe that the proposals of a number of groups are very political. Moeldoko’s external affairs have nothing to do with his position as KSP,” Ramses said in his statement on Tuesday (9/3).

According to this lecturer at the University of Mercu Buana Jakarta, Moeldoko’s position is no different from that of a number of ministers who are simultaneously leaders of political parties.

When they run the party, he said, it has nothing to do with being a minister. The same happened to Moeldoko.

Ramses actually questioned the parties that proposed the removal of Moeldoko from the KSP, why did he not offer the same to other ministers who were simultaneously chairmen of political parties.

“I’m actually asking those who put pressure on the president, maybe there are political interests behind it,” Ramses said.

Ramses is hopeful that the president won’t heed the various pressures that he says make no sense, and will in fact spark a wide public debate.(equipment / jpnn)

