PM Modi’s claim regarding revocation of J&K special status is misleading: Saifuddin Soz

Srinagar, March 9 (PTI) Chief Congressman Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim allegedly “misleading” that Jammu and Kashmir’s special status had been revoked in favor of of the local population.

“It is truly unfortunate that Prime Minister Modi made a misleading statement in Kolkata the other day that the repeal of Section 370 was made by the central government in favor of the people of J&K,” Soz said in a statement. press release here.

How can Prime Minister Modi take the people of J&K for granted, who are in fact deeply upset by the illegal repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, ”he added.

The Congress leader said that the “most perverse aspect” of the repeal of the special constitutional provisions was that the Union government had adopted “this bad act on its own, although the people of Jammu and Kashmir either the first party to the agreement.

He said the world knew the people of Jammu and Kashmir were “deeply angry” at the “unilateral unconstitutional measure”.

The people of Kashmir have already indicated, to a large extent, that they will strive for the restoration of state autonomy as enshrined in Article 370 of the Constitution of India, “said Soz.

Without naming anyone, the congressman said that there are politicians in Jammu and Kashmir who are trying to mislead the people of Kashmir by insisting on the restoration of the state “which is essentially not the same as restoring J&K state autonomy “.

“On the restoration of the state, the Modi government has made a commitment through its declaration to this effect, on the floor of the Parliament,” he added. PTI MIJ RHL

