Imran Khan wants US-style electronic voting system for transparent Pakistan elections





Imran Khan gestures at a party meeting in Islamabad. Deposit

Tariq Butt, correspondent

Prime Minister Imran Khan told the federal cabinet on Tuesday that he wanted the use of technologies such as electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections and regular updates on mechanisms under development to ensure that Pakistanis overseas can vote.

He said the elections in Pakistan should be similar to those in the United States and cited the example of former US President Donald Trump who could not find any evidence of rigging “despite his best efforts.”

The prime minister made the comments at the start of a federal cabinet session that was broadcast live by state broadcasters. “We cannot have the kind of elections that have taken place in the past,” Imran said. “We need to use EVM technology for transparent elections and I want regular updates on this.” The Prime Minister said he wanted to avoid any excuse of “we are not prepared for this technology” when the time comes to use EVMs.

He also referred to a “scary report” from the Panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI). According to the report, $ 1 trillion is transferred each year from poor countries to rich countries and tax havens through money laundering. “Money belonging to poor countries, stolen by corruption, is found in tax havens.”

The prime minister said the ruling elites and officials in these countries must send ill-gotten wealth abroad, otherwise it becomes noticeable. “They do this by weakening the institutions responsible for monitoring money laundering and illicit financial flows.

They bring development projects not because the country needs them, but because they receive a lot of bribes. Mega projects with mega bribes, he said, adding that the bribes were then transferred overseas. “The nation has to pay for it by taking on debt and the price of that debt has to be paid by inflation.”

He also said that to facilitate this money transfer, the ruling elites made corruption acceptable in society and used their money to influence and put pressure on the media and institutions. “It damages the morals of the nation.”

The Prime Minister reiterated that even nations struck by great calamities can “stand up”, citing the examples of Germany and Japan during World War II. The greatest destruction is caused when morality is eliminated in a society, he said. “We saw this in the [Senate] election. Money was openly traded and everyone knows the drama we witnessed.

The Prime Minister said that if a person like former President Asif Ali Zardari “buys people by money, his intelligence and his political vision [are praised]“The biggest damage this has done to the country has been to make corruption acceptable,” he added.

He said that when a country has no moral authority it cannot do justice and will bring different laws for the rich and the poor.

“The powerful get (National Reconciliation Ordinance) NROs and agreements while only the poor go to jail. A nation is destroyed when its ability to guarantee justice is terminated.

