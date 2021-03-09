Turkey plays a key role in European security

I wanted to analyze Turkey’s relations with the United States and the European Union since Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election. Anti-Turkey sentiment has increased in Washington and the new American administration seems to see the rapprochement of Turkey with Russia as a problem.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made this clear when he said that the fact that Turkey is aligned with one of our greatest strategic competitors is not acceptable.

Turkey, a key NATO ally, has come under pressure to purchase the S-400 air defense system from Russia. I wanted to ask myself why American policymakers did not appreciate the true nature of Turkish-Russian relations and explain why the concern made no sense.

Since then, however, the PKK terrorist organization has killed 13 unarmed Turkish citizens, while the United States has declassified its findings on Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

A vision of NATO

Soon after, the Armenian army issued an ultimatum. Without the striking remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, this week’s column probably would have focused on another topic. However, this critically important statement brought to light a crucial issue.

Stoltenberg attended a public event at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium, last week. There, he mentioned the possibility for Europe to defend itself. European leaders are considering the creation of a European army, independent of the United States and NATO, to ensure the security of the continent.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who claimed NATO was brain dead in 2019, spearheaded the effort.

The secretary general, in turn, warned that the EU was unable to defend Europe and called on Europeans to refrain from undermining NATO in the name of autonomy. He also said that the United States, Turkey and the United Kingdom, which are not members of the EU, are protecting the continent.

These remarks underlined Turkey’s vital role in securing the transatlantic alliance. For the record, Stoltenberg noted that the country, which borders Syria and Iraq, also plays an important role in this part of the world. This point is correct, but it lacks sufficient detail.

As Turkey prevents the instability brewing in Syria and Iraq from reaching Europe with its war on terrorism and human migration policy, it is also doing something much more important: balancing Russia in the Middle. East and the Eastern Mediterranean through diplomatic and military actions.

Turkish security moves

We saw the situation last year when Bashar Assad’s regime attempted to target some 4 million Syrians trapped in Idlib. The Turkish military has succeeded in preventing the Russian-backed regime from seizing the last opposition stronghold that would unleash a new wave of refugees in Europe.

At the same time, Turkey sided with the United Nations-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) against the coup leader General Khalifa Haftar, a Russian-backed coup leader, and defeated the warlord.

In Nagorno-Karabakh, too, the Turks have drawn the world’s attention by supporting Azerbaijan against Armenia, a Russian satellite.

Finally, Turkey sells armed drones to Ukraine, which has problems with Moscow. All of these operations and measures expand Turkey’s sphere of influence at the expense of Russia.

Bearing in mind Turkey’s crucial role in controlling Russia, why are US policymakers accusing Ankara of moving closer to Moscow?

This is because the Turks have learned to keep their relations with the Russians on track despite their various disagreements. Whenever necessary, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin step in and do their best to bridge the gap between their respective diplomats.

The strength of Turkish-Russian relations demonstrates that the two neighbors can jointly contribute to regional stability through dialogue and on the basis of common interests.

To be clear, Turkey does not cooperate with Russia despite NATO. Instead, it pursues a balanced policy focused on stability. Even the Turkish purchase of the S-400 air defense system from Russia can be viewed in this light.