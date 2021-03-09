Biden set to double down on tech denial in China

James Crabtree is Associate Professor of Practice at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. He is the author of “The Billionaire Raj”.

China’s thirst for technology has been fully on display at the current two-session meeting in Beijing. On March 5, Premier Li Keqiang confirmed sharp increases in state spending on border areas such as semiconductors, as his administration grapples with crippling US restrictions on Chinese tech companies.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden launched a supply chain resilience review last month, promising a swift 100-day review of semiconductor policies. One result is obvious: Those in Beijing who hope the United States will facilitate their technology war will be disappointed. Instead, Biden is likely to push forward increasingly Chinese-style industrial policy, as he seeks both to push global chip suppliers to move to the United States and to deny China l ” access to the most advanced products in this sector.

Global chip shortages are giving this review further impetus, as US automakers are forced to shut down or slow production. There’s not much Biden can do about it, with supply delays reflecting a post-COVID rebound in demand for chips. In the longer term, however, the United States faces dilemmas when deciding how to revitalize its own chip-making sector and slow China’s technological progress.

About half of global semiconductor sales are still controlled by US companies, although their technological lead is mostly limited to research and design. In recent decades, chipmakers like Intel have outsourced much of their production to Asian giants, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), alongside Apple, which design but do not manufacture their own chips. . US strategists now see this as a mistake that leaves global chip manufacturing dangerously concentrated in Taiwan and South Korea, and therefore vulnerable to Chinese interference.

Former President Donald Trump has persuaded TSMC to set up what was originally planned as a $ 12 billion facility in Arizona, although media suggest it may now grow several times larger. Samsung Electronics is also planning a $ 17 billion plant, taking advantage of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks. More money will follow. Recent legislation offered up to $ 3 billion to any company planning a new manufacturing facility in the United States. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has pledged tens of billions more.

This financial madness has its risks. Just as it happens in China, the more the United States spends on Sops, the more it is likely to waste, hence the downside of pursuing an industrial policy increasingly Chinese style. Even successful grants will take time. The new TSMC and Samsung factories are not expected to open until 2023. Any new facility would take even longer.

Biden is then faced with the more immediate problem of how to pursue Trump’s measures to prevent China from gaining access to chips his own companies cannot make. Behind the new US factories lies a tacit agreement that TSMC and Samsung will manufacture their most advanced products in the United States, starting with 5-nanometer chips. This will help the resilience of the U.S. supply chain by ensuring that in an emergency, U.S.-made chips end up with U.S. companies. But that’s unlikely to satisfy those worried about the security impact of China having these same advanced technologies.

Shanghai SMIC wafer manufacturing plant, photographed in February 2011. © Corbis / Getty Images

The United States is now using its so-called entity list to deny sales to dozens of Chinese companies, including electronics giant Huawei Technologies and chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., better known as name of minimum wage. But Biden’s policy review seems likely to bring more explicit steps to maintain his country’s lead in chipmaking. Ultimately, the focus will be what Eurasia Group analyst Paul Triolo calls separate “blue,” or US, and “red” or Chinese, semiconductor supply chains, forcing TSMC to decide which to join. Rather than denying access to specific companies, it will seek to deny advanced chip technologies to the entire Chinese economy.

Doing this will not be easy. The extra money for domestic manufacturing is largely supported by US tech companies. Limiting chip sales to China is not, given that many chip makers sell to Chinese buyers. In the long run, the measures may also be doomed to failure, as they will spur China into ever more desperate catch-up investments, which are likely to succeed in the end.

The United States will also have to persuade reluctant friends in Asia and Europe of the need for further restrictions. It could mean that demanding Asian chipmakers stop manufacturing in China, for example, or even use Chinese engineers. A small handful of European companies are also playing an important role in advanced chip-making equipment, at a time when the European Union seems ambivalent at best about new initiatives that will upset China.

Ultimately, however, the United States will likely decide that these costs are manageable. Its technology denial strategy also has a good chance of success, at least in the short term. Washington knows that such actions can work, as evidenced by Huawei’s damaged business model. Faced with the choice between easing China and doubling down, Biden seems increasingly likely to choose the latter.

Speaking in December, the new US president said dealing with China requires “leverage”, adding, “In my opinion, we don’t have it yet.” Semiconductors remain one of Biden’s biggest advantages over Chinese President Xi Jinping. And in a new cold war, you fight with whatever weapons you have.