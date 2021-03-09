PDM appoints Haideri as vice-president of the Senate





ISLAMABAD:

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – the 11-party anti-government alliance – on Tuesday appointed Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as vice-president of the Senate.

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman congratulated Haideri on his appointment, the party said in an official statement, adding that the latter thanked the former for restoring his confidence.

“Will meet your expectations and those of PDM… The PDM panel would succeed under the leadership of Yousuf Raza Gilani,” he said during the meeting with Maulana Fazl.

JUI-F’s official Twitter handle shared an image in which the party’s friend could be seen delivering a bouquet to Haideri.

The announcement came hours after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) offered Haideri the same post in the upper house, whose polls are scheduled to take place on March 12.

Also read: PDM puts its guns back in place

The JUI-F secretary general declined the offer, however, saying the ruling party was trying to save its “sinking ship” with such acts.

The offer was extended by PTI Senate presidential candidate Sadiq Sanjarani and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak earlier today.

Going back to the senatorial elections on March 3, the PDM parties have managed to retain their majority in the upper house of parliament and are now hoping to secure the posts of president and vice-president for which secret ballot elections are slated for March. 12.

The PDM also succeeded in electing its candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani to the crucial headquarters in Islamabad, a competition in which it defeated Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh of the PTI with five votes.

This setback forced Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on March 6.

On Monday, the PDM unanimously appointed former Prime Minister Gilani as President of the Senate.

Earlier on March 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Sadiq Sanjrani as the party’s candidate for Senate presidency.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos