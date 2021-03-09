With a bilateral treaty, investments between Indonesia and Singapore could increase by 22% over the next 5 years: Retno Marsudi

JAKARTA: Indonesia hopes that the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) with Singapore could potentially boost two-way investment by 18% to 22% over the next five years, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday (March 9) .

The treaty, which entered into force on Tuesday after the two sides exchanged instruments of ratification, would also be an important step for Singapore and Indonesia to accelerate economic recovery from COVID-19, she added.

Speaking in an online meeting with Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing to mark the occasion, Mdm Marsudi said the treaty was an important milestone for bilateral ties.

Singapore is a major trade and investment partner for Indonesia and I believe it will continue to be so for many years to come, she said.

According to the Indonesian Investment Coordination Council, Singapore was Indonesia’s largest foreign investor last year, with a total investment of $ 9.8 billion. This figure represented a significant increase from the previous year, when Singapore’s investments in the country amounted to US $ 6.5 billion.

Mdm Marsudi noted that Singapore’s investments in Indonesia had increased by 6.5% per year even before the treaty entered into force.

In this current difficult situation, the ratification of the BIT constitutes an important economic impetus to accelerate the economic recovery in our two countries. It could potentially improve two-way investments ranging from 18 to 22 percent over the next five years, “she added. That would translate into an investment of around $ 200 billion per year in the region by now. 2030.

The Indonesian minister said on Tuesday that the treaty provides more certainty and confidence as it offers greater legal protection to Indonesian and Singaporean investors in the two countries.

This BIT reflects Indonesia and Singapore’s strong commitment to open and fair economic cooperation, signaling heightened hope and optimism to further explore business opportunities that benefit us all, she added. .

The treaty with Singapore is the first BIT to enter into force after years of review of the investment treaty by the Indonesian government, the minister said.

The BIT was first signed in October 2018. The last major obstacle to the treaty coming into force was lifted on September 25, 2020 when Indonesian President Joko Widodo ratified the agreement.

PROCESSING AN IMPORTANT SIGNAL TO DEVELOP THE BILATERAL RELATIONSHIP: CHAN CHUN SING

For his part, Chan noted that Indonesia is an attractive investment destination for Singaporean companies.

The Minister of Trade and Industry delivers his opening remarks on October 26, 2020 on the occasion of Singapore International Energy Week 2020 (Photo: Energy Market Authority)



The BIT will further enhance Indonesia’s attractiveness for Singaporean businesses. We hope that we can continue to be the biggest investor for many years to come and we hope that the investment can continue to grow more and more, he said.

The entry into force of this BIT, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, will certainly strengthen this partnership and send an important signal to both countries and other partners in the region of our strong commitment to continue to develop this relationship.

Mr. Chan said Singaporean companies were among the first to invest in Kendal Industrial Park (KIP) in Indonesia’s central Java province. Since the park opened in 2016, more than 60 companies have set up in the special economic zone, injecting $ 1.73 billion in investments and creating 9,000 jobs.

Kendal Industrial Park was inaugurated by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 2016 (Photo: Kiki Siregar)

Besides KIP, Nongsa Digital Park has also served as a digital bridge for technology companies in Singapore and Indonesia, he said. Since its launch in 2018, the digital park has grown from a handful of businesses and employees to more than 150 businesses and startups today, he added.

He added: “The BIT provides additional protection for Indonesian investments in Singapore and Singaporean investments in Indonesia. This includes protection against discriminatory treatment in cases of illegal expropriation and in the event of a dispute, the BIT provides a remedy for international arbitration. “

I hope that with the certainty that the BIT brings, it will also help us promote more investment between Singapore and Indonesia and also facilitate trade and business-to-business relations between our two countries.