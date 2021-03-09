Boris Johnson destroys EU lies as Brussels leader says UK has ‘outright ban’ on jab exports | Politics | News





European Council President Charles Michel has sparked anger in Downing Street after claiming the UK has banned exports of coronavirus jabs. Criticizing British vaccines, he also said the EU had not prevented any vaccines from leaving the continent, despite a ban last week on a shipment of the AstraZeneca jab from Italy to Australia.

A British spokesperson responded to the allegations, saying: ‘The British government has not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine. “Any reference to a UK export ban or any restriction on vaccines is completely false.” The President of the European Council made the accusations in a newsletter in which he sought to calm growing anger in the bloc over the slow deployment of his own coronavirus vaccination program. Mr Michel wrote: “I am also shocked to hear the accusations of ‘vaccine nationalism’ against the EU. LEARN MORE ON OUR BREXIT LIVE BLOG

“Again, the facts don’t lie. The UK and US have outright banned the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory. “But the European Union, the region with the largest vaccine production capacity in the world, has simply put in place a system to control exports of doses produced in the EU. “Our objective: to prevent the companies from which we have ordered and pre-financed doses from exporting them to other advanced countries when they have not delivered to us what was promised. The EU has never stopped exporting . “ His remarks came after the European Commission last week gave Italy permission to block a shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca jabs, citing the drugmaker’s inability to provide the block with as many doses as it had ordered some. The cargo freeze came as Italy sat on a stock of AstraZeneca jabs. According to EU data last week, more than 1.5 million doses of the Oxford vaccine had been sent to Rome. READ MORE: Liz Truss does it again! Brexit Britain closes massive £ 200million deal

At the start of last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU had been slower to approve coronavirus vaccinations because it did not endanger patient safety. “Some countries started vaccinating a bit before Europe, it’s true,” she said, referring to the UK. “But they used 24-hour emergency marketing authorization procedures. “The committee and the member states have agreed not to compromise with the safety and efficacy requirements associated with the authorization of a vaccine. “It took time to analyze the data, which, even minimized, takes three to four weeks.”

A few days later, French President Emmanuel Macron said the University of Oxford had developed AstraZeneca jab to be “almost ineffective” in older patients. The first real-world data of the Covid antidote has since suggested that it is even more effective than the Pfizer injection which is made in Belgium. After a first dose of the vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine gave up to 61 percent protection against the virus. Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca jab gave up to 73% protection.







