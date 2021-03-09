How the pandemic derailed Trump’s economic plans





A year after the first wave threatened to engulf the country, Covid-19 has reoriented business and spending in the United States in ways once deemed unfathomable. It has also become a dividing line: Donald Trumps’ trajectory last year as president was suddenly and abruptly reoriented with many key administration priorities disrupted as the country’s commercial infrastructure was plunged into turmoil. chaos.

Before the pandemic, economists and pundits kept a cautious eye on a mercurial president with an unorthodox and polarizing approach to governance. Without Covid-19, Trumps’ interventions in three critical areas of economic policy would have the potential to leave the United States in a very different economic situation than it is today.

Taxes

As Republicans emerge from the 2016 election and control the White House as well as both houses of Congress, the party has pushed through a broad package of corporate tax cuts, which Trump has promised will usher in growth. booming economy. I think it could go to 4, 5 and maybe even 6%, at the end of the day, he said in December 2017, just before enacting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Yet despite the tailwind of massive tax cuts, annual GDP only reached 2.9% in 2018. By early 2020, the stimulating effects of these tax cuts were in the mirror, with little additional economic output left behind. show for the plan. With an eye on the 2020 election, Trump’s White House had previously flirted with the prospect of further tax cuts, but provided little substantive information on how to pay them, which fears that increasing debt during an economic expansion leaves policymakers with few tools for the next downturn.

There was basically no consistent policy proposed at all, said Eric Toder, institute fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. What we deducted from the budget was that his plan was to expand personal tax cuts, he said.

Many economists have said that attributing even 4% GDP growth to the TCJA has always been an unrealistic expectation. Others said growth was constrained because of the additional spending borne by U.S. businesses, especially in the goods-producing sector, as Trump waged his trade war against China. A cheap escalation in tariffs has increased costs to businesses by about $ 46 billion over about two years.

To exchange

Trump proclaimed himself a tariff man, and on that he delivered. He also claimed that trade wars are good and easy to win. It was less specific, as costs to businesses and consumers weighed on economic growth. Researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Princeton and Columbia Universities have calculated that U.S. consumers paid $ 6.9 billion more in 2018 alone because of the tariffs.

In early 2020, market participants were hoping that the so-called Phase 1 trade deal signed in January between the United States and China would offer at least a temporary reprieve, but they also expected more trade-related disruption. , especially in light of the electoral cycle. The big concern was this lingering trade war problem, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. Before a presidential election year, I’m sure there would have been political volatility and uncertainty might have resurfaced, he said.

I think we would see more pressure pricing, said David Wagner, portfolio manager and analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors. Everyone was fair.

What worried investors was not only the scathing and harsh rhetoric directed against Beijing, with which the United States had meddled in trade issues for years, but also against the EU, Canada and Mexico. . Many of the tariffs Trump’s White House pursued or threatened against allies were justified by questionable national security claims. There is no doubt that national security tariffs would have been a much bigger problem. This has proven to be and still is a very sensitive issue for American allies, said Jacob Kirkegaard, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Interest rate

The Federal Reserve had started raising interest rates before 2020, but, in view of the upcoming presidential election, the White House has stepped up its criticism of central bank actions. While most presidents, especially those running for a second term, want easy monetary policy so that they can step down or campaign on a high economic note, the frequency and belligerence of Trump’s attacks on the government. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell were unprecedented.

Experts say the Fed was on the right track towards rate normalization. From a dual tenure perspective, there was little incentive for the Fed to cut interest rates further, Stifel chief economist Lindsey Piegza said, highlighting both the low unemployment rate and the level of unemployment. Inflation below the target that existed at the start of 2020. I think the level of policy they had in place was very appropriate, she said.

Trump excoriated Powell on Twitter and suggested he could fire or demote him. Fed watchers said the president likely did not have the power to execute this threat, but the prospect of compromising the independence of the federal government worried the market.

I think Trump would be more vocal in keeping rates low, Wagner said. That kind of interference could easily have turned against him, he added. He might have tried to get the Fed to say something that might scare the markets.

In particular, Trump’s push for negative interest rates was both unusual and potentially risky. Negative interest completely undermines pension payments, retirement programs, any kind of insurance or financial instrument, Piegza said.

The Fed would much rather grow the balance sheet than go into negative territory, she said, as other economies that have flirted with negative interest rates, such as Germany and Japan, have had struggling to bounce back. Negative interest rates don’t offer a lot of benefits and come with a lot of drawbacks.

