Qaiser dismisses allegations of fraud in Imran Trust vote





ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday rejected the claim that the number of votes based on trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan in the March 6 confidence vote did not match the number of deputies present, challenging the opposition parties to prove his accusation.

Prime Minister Imran won a confidence vote from the lower house on Saturday, getting 178 votes against the 172 needed to gain confidence. The Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), the opposition alliance of eleven parties, boycotted the session.

But Mohsin Dawar, a leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz (PTM) movement and the only opposition member present during the vote, claimed the number of MPs present in the House during the vote did not match the numbers the government claimed to have. voted in favor. of the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, President Qaiser, surrounded by Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani, said: “I challenge the opposition alliance to prove its allegations.”

“If only one vote turns out to be voted in favor of Prime Minister Imran [through fraud]”I will submit my resignation,” said Radio Pakistan, quoted by him.

The speaker said he had formed a committee made up of members of the Treasury and the opposition to investigate the unpleasant incidents that took place inside and outside parliament on the day of the confidence vote.

He urged political parties to work towards strengthening democracy and promoting a culture of mutual respect. We must promote democratic standards and must not lose moral ground, he said.

He declared that a free press is the basic condition of democracy and assured to provide the necessary facilities for journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, Senate Speaker Sanjrani announced he would be crossing the aisle as part of his campaign for a second term in office.

He said that regardless of the winner of the Senate Speaker election, the focus should remain on strengthening parliament and democracy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos