China in search of sources of innovation





When researchers in China examine the success of American tech companies, they often note one source of their creativity: a generous allowance for failure. They admire the freedom given in laboratories to make mistakes, which is difficult in a society like China that values ​​compliance and quick profits. Imagine the shock of last Sunday when a former Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei admitted that China was failing in its goal of becoming a world leader in the invention of new technologies during this decade. It will take at least 30 years to achieve the goal of becoming a major manufacturing power, he said, according to state media. While China has been the world’s largest manufacturer since 2010, its industries lag far behind countries like Germany and South Korea in scientific innovation, Miao said. He must encourage talent in new ways, he added. His words echoed those of other Communist Party leaders at high-level meetings in recent days to present the next five-year economic plan. Premier Li Keqiang pledged increased support for sources of innovation or creativity that leads to breakthroughs in key areas, especially computer chips. It is no longer enough to invest more money in research and development or to seek rapid economic growth. A recent China Daily article explained the challenge: It is not uncommon for researchers to be distracted from their work by the many unnecessary and overly elaborate formalities of the current system, and why they are so eager to publish as many articles as possible. possible and apply for as many patents as possible in a short period of time, rather than spending years sitting on cold stools engaged in basic research that might yield no discovery or return in the end. It is only if researchers are emancipated from the chains of proof of the value of their work that they can be encouraged to act as pioneers, the article added. Beijing even created the Institute of Chinese Scientific Culture to study the factors that promote inventiveness. He also built a mathematical research center designed to allow scholars to roam, think and research art and beauty in numbers and facilitate those eureka moments, according to an official account. China has yet to develop a scientific mind comparable to the scientific revolution in the West after the Enlightenment, wrote Liu Yadong, editor-in-chief of Science and Technology Daily, in 2018. A scientific mind emanates from societal values. , like the pursuit of truth and a tolerance for failure. Measuring science by its trade returns is superficial, he said. Get the surveillance stories you care about delivered to your inbox. The most innovative companies in the world are usually those in which people are allowed to pursue ideas outside of official standards. Many companies still accept the idea that there are still ideas to be discovered. Creativity is not a stock of things that can be depleted or depleted, but an infinitely renewable resource that can be constantly improved, notes a 2015 report called the Global Creativity Index by a group of international researchers. As Chinese authoritarian leader Xi Jinping cracks down even more on political dissent, he is also trying to allow more freedom of thought and freedom to fail among scientific researchers. The admission of China’s Miaos missing his goal of becoming an innovation giant illustrates the contradiction. The problem is ripe for a breakthrough. If Chinese researchers had their way, they would probably opt for more freedom to figure it out.

