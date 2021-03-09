History and hatred of the Holocaust abound in Turkish textbooks | Ben cohen

Time and time again the Middle East has taught us that whatever political problems or challenges a given regime may face, it always has at its disposal an anti-Semitic explanation for how they came about.

A striking example of this was the response of the Islamist government of Turkey and its media echo chamber to the overwhelming vote for independence in the Kurdish region of Iraq in 2017. after the independence referendum, cities were waving Israeli flags, which is not surprising, given that Israel was the first and about the only state to recognize and praise the historic result, they fabricated the myth that a second Israel was being created in Iraqi Kurdistan. Government officials and state-approved experts explained that Kurdish sovereignty was a ploy to repatriate the 200,000 Kurdish Jews currently in Israel to their country of birth, where they would run a vassal state of the United States and Israel, as a local component of Western civilizations wage a greater war against Islam.

Despite the best efforts of rationalist thinkers, in much of the world these days Western and Eastern claims like these do not require actual evidence to be believed by large numbers of people. One of the main reasons this is the case is that these same people are encouraged to think this way in school.

A new study of the Turkish school curriculum by IMPACT-se, an Israeli research institute that consistently publishes excellent reports on teaching bigotry and hate in schools across the region, makes it clear why wacky stories like the one on a second Israel in Kurdistan can be accepted so easily. In Turkish schools, history and politics are taught in strict accordance with the neo-Ottoman and Islamist tendencies of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his ruling Justice and Development Party.

One of the main conclusions of Dr Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, author of the report, was that the Turkish school curriculum had become significantly radicalized in recent years. He also noted that concepts such as Turkish world domination and the Turkish or Ottoman ideal of world order are highlighted, and that Christians and Jews are characterized as infidels rather than people of the book. , as was the case in the past.

One can hardly expect Israel or the Zionist movement to come out favorably in a setting like this, and the portrayal of both that is painted in Turkish schools is duly hostile. The Contemporary Book of Turkey and World History defines Zionism as an imperialist ideal to bring together the entire Jewish community of the world in Palestine. He also points out that the Zionists are seeking to rebuild Solomon’s temple on Mount Zion, the report observes.

In addition, due to what is called the problem of Zionism in the Turkish curriculum, all disasters in the Middle East, including the ongoing conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, as well as the Egyptian coup are all attributed to Zionism and implicitly to the Jews. . The text’s hostile stance comes to a head when it defines the (imagined) borders of so-called Greater Israel as extending from the Euphrates to the Nile. Students are warned that parts of Turkey will fall within these future concocted borders of so-called Greater Israel. It should come as no surprise that the same author accuses the organizations Alliance Israélite Universelle and Maccabi of being malicious and hostile to the Turkish national independence movement.

Make no mistake: this is an unconditional anti-Semitism that shares the same ultra-conspiratorial view of any form of Jewish self-organization that we find similarly in the Hamas charter, the Palestinian comrades. AKP in the broader Muslim Brotherhood movement. But there is also, on the surface, an anomaly. As Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood more widely traffic denial of the Holocaust, Cohen Yanarocaks’ report notes that in the Turkish agenda, the Holocaust is specifically mentioned, albeit briefly. As he explains, the latest history textbook includes an undeveloped section that mentions anti-Semitism before WWII, as well as a picture and brief section on Kristallnacht (Night of the Broken Glass), Auschwitz and the six million victims (including Jews) who were killed by the Nazis.

What is the point of giving students in Turkish schools this troubled glimpse into the same Holocaust that is mostly taught in Western schools as the final and terrible destination of rhetoric and hateful behavior? Why bother to mention the admittedly edited suffering of the Jews, especially when the following paragraphs just recycle the same ducks the Nazis threw at them?

I would like to explain why this is an element, I must emphasize, which belongs entirely to me and which does not appear in the IMPACT-ses report. I don’t think the sudden mention of the Holocaust reflects the desire of Turkey’s Education Ministry to ensure that students have the widest possible understanding of the events of WWII. On the contrary, the appearance of the Holocaust and the way it is described in the report reflects a movement that is both ideological and tactical.

Ideological because there is no attempt to explain the Nazi demonization of the Jewish people; students are therefore free to conclude that while the actions of the Nazis might have been excessive, they were not entirely undeserved, especially since their targets are described as infidels elsewhere in the same program. And tactical because the Turkish regime understood that outright Holocaust denial gets you nowhere, while reluctantly acknowledging its basic truth, then using it as an instrument to condemn Jews for treating Palestinians as the Nazis treated them, is a much more effective form of propaganda.

The Holocaust appears in Turkish textbooks not to encourage empathy towards Jews, but to amplify hostility towards the Jewish state and the majority of Jews around the world who identify themselves emotionally, religiously and politically with it. . It’s a particularly perverse exploitation of history, and one that speaks to the depth of the anti-Semitism that underlies it.

Ben Cohen is a New York-based journalist and author who writes a weekly column on Jewish and international affairs for JNS. Top Read more of Cohen’s chronicles, visit cjn.org/cohen.