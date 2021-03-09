Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to his mother and wife Bushra Bibi on Women’s Day





Prime Minister Imran Khan honored his mother and wife Bushra bibi on Monday on his Instagram account on International Women’s Day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday posted a rare photo of his late mother and third wife, Bushra bibi. Happy Womens Day wrote PM Imran Khan in the captions. He rarely posts images of his wife on social media. Therefore, fans and followers overflowed with love for him on social media and prayed for his success, when he posted a vintage photo of his mother and a blurry image of Bushra bibi.

PM Khan has an active social media presence, he engages with his followers on various topics and issues. Often, he recommends books to them to read through his Instagram account. Most of his posts are geared towards youth guidance and social reform.

A week ago, PM Khan shared a video of his 1992 interview from the construction site of the first Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore. In his old interview, he spoke about the pain and anguish he felt when he saw his mother lose her life to cancer in extreme pain. He said the pain inspired him to campaign and build Pakistan’s first free cancer hospital on behalf of his mother.

He added that he faced immense discouragement from people when he shared his plan to build a hospital. Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was because of this idealism that he was so far from achieving his dream of building the hospital despite people’s discouragement. He said he never doubted his dream and wish for once. Adding that he may have doubted other things in life but not his dream of building a hospital.

He said the last three months before his mother passed away changed the course of his life. It was the most painful experience of his life to watch his mother die of pain, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in the interview.

