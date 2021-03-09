A pandemic that refuses to go through a partisan scenario in America





The Covid Destruction Path has not relieved concerns about this. People who said it was just the flu “don’t look wise after nearly 540,000 deaths in the United States. But 14 days to flatten the curve” didn’t turn out to be premonitory either. The more partisan the story, the worse it got. Liberals have spent much of the pandemic worrying about the irresponsibility of the Republican state. But the four states with the highest percentage of covid deaths all consistently vote for Democratic presidential candidates. Florida, although a constant target of progressive critics, has a death rate well below the US national average. Some conservatives, for their part, predicted that the bride and groom would stop hearing about the pandemic as soon as the election ends. Instead, the deadliest weeks came after, and politicians and the press kept talking about it.

Our thinking about the US response to covid has too often followed this kind of partisan scenario, with criticism from former President Donald Trumps calling the US a bankrupt state, “and his fans downplaying its mistakes. Have a look more clear?

With so many deaths, it would be foolish to call the response a success. But the idea that the United States has behaved markedly like Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control, claims in the Wall Street Journal implicitly blaming Trump does not match the evidence either. Among the rich countries of the world, the United States has a mediocre covid death rate: better than the United Kingdom or Italy, worse than France or Sweden.

The case fatality rate in the United States is lower than any of these countries, and we seem to be doing well in treating people who contract the disease. We are also getting people vaccinated faster than the EU. On these two measures, Americans fare better than Canadians, who have an enviably low death rate.

But there is another complication in these cross-country comparisons: we don’t really know what makes some countries suffer more or less than others, although we assume that all the data is equally reliable. Siddhartha Mukherjee reports in The New Yorker: For many statisticians, virologists and public health experts, regional disparities in covid-19 mortality represent the biggest conundrum of the pandemic. “

Economic policymakers in the United States have taken strong action to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic. Congress and Trump provided nearly $ 4 trillion in relief funds in 2020, and President Joe Biden is calling for another bill that will spend at least $ 1.9 trillion. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates and promised to keep them low, as well as to create new lending facilities.

These policies had their flaws. It would have been better for Congress to have unemployment benefits adjust automatically to the new conditions, rather than stop and start as Congress sporadically addressed the issue. Trump’s treasury department headed by Steven Mnuchin initially imposed counterproductive restrictions on loans that Congress wanted to keep afloat. Overall, however, the US economy has fared better than most of its peers. Disposable income actually increased during the crisis, thanks to all the relief funds.

As for Trump, parts of his covid record are untenable. He said it would magically disappear. He praised state lockdown policies, he criticized state lockdown policies, he claimed he was in control of state lockdown policies. He organized dense indoor rallies. He promoted conspiracy theories about the virus. He has repeatedly complained about how bad news has been generated by covid testing. He disengaged from legislative negotiations on covid relief for months at a time, only to rush to the end with no effect other than delaying enactment.

On the other hand, Operation Warp Speed ​​was a resounding success, producing highly effective vaccines in record time. The development of vaccines is a testament to the strengths of the public and private sectors in the United States. Maybe this would have happened under another president as well. But it was Trump who was in charge.

The country’s health records, especially death rates that put it in the middle of the pack for rich countries, also make it difficult to assess the effect of Trump’s irresponsibility. Would there have been more mask use in crowded indoor environments, and therefore less transmission, if Trump had always supported it? Probably. Would that have been enough to make a significant difference during the pandemic? I suspect that Trump has cost Americans their lives unnecessarily. But all we have is guesswork. Covid continues to refuse to cooperate to provide us with interesting political lessons.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg opinion columnist, editor at National Review, and visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.

