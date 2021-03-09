Minister seeks evidence to support claim of gross rights violation





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister responsible for the coordination of political, legal and security affairs Mahfud MD has sought strong evidence to support the allegation of gross human rights violations in a shooting that cost the lives of six members of the Islamic Defender Front (FPI). “I would say the government would be open to any evidence that supports (the allegation of) gross human rights violations. Please forward it now or later to the President. Don’t let it be based on belief alone, like we all have. our own beliefs about the perpetrators of the incident, ”the minister told the presidential office here on Tuesday. Mahfud made the statement after accompanying President Joko Widodo to a meeting with seven representatives of the Murder Incident Oversight Team (TP3) of six FPI members, including Amien Rais, Abdullah Hemahahua and Marwan Batubara. Mr. Marwan Batubara said that they thought the six (victims) were Indonesian citizens. Okay, so we think so and believe they are loyal men. We also think that, and Mr. Marwan Batubara thinks that a serious human rights violation has been committed, “Mahfud said. However, this runs counter to the investigation by the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) finding that the incident at the KM 50 Cikampek toll road was a common human rights violation. According to the minister, the three criteria indicating a flagrant violation of human rights include, on the one hand, that it be structured and executed by a legal authority, and on the other hand, that it would be systematically implemented. in clear stages. “It would then make several victims. If they have the evidence, bring it to court, and we can prosecute the perpetrators on the basis of Law No. 26 of 2000,” he said. The minister said the team had met with Komnas HAM, although they did not present evidence of gross human rights violations during the incident. The government has given assurances that it will not intervene in Komnas HAM’s investigation into the case, Mahfud noted. On January 8, Komnas HAM reported on the outcome of his investigation into the deaths of six FPI members of a convoy to escort FPI leader Rizieq Shihab on December 6 and 7, 2020. The commission came to the conclusion that human rights violations had been committed during the shooting. Komnas HAM commissioner Mohammad Choirul Anam believes that the shooting of six FPI members constitutes an unlawful killing since it was committed by police officers without any crucial attempt being made to prevent the victims from falling.

