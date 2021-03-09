LONDON (AP) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s explosive claims that she has faced racist attitudes from the palace and the UK press have sent shock waves around the world. But they did not surprise many black Britons.

Whether it’s the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color or the lack of non-white faces at the top of UK media and politics, UK ethnic minorities say racist attitudes and structures of discrimination are pervasive and too often denied by society at large.

It’s a country that doesn’t want to have an honest conversation about the breed, said historian David Olusoga, who presented the television series Black and British: A Forgotten History, on Tuesday.

In a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, former Meghan Markle said the isolation and lack of support from the Royal Household after her marriage to Prince Harry led her to thoughts of suicide. She also said that an anonymous member of the royal family had expressed concerns to Harry about the color of his unborn child’s skin, a statement that surprised What? by Winfrey.

Tiwa Adebayo, communications consultant and journalist, said the couples’ revelations in the interview corroborated her worst fears.

When Meghan joined the royal family, all people of color in the UK were concerned, she said. It is an institution rooted in colonialism. Its based on white supremacy. I mean, to me it seemed like how well this could end?

I expected there to always be this undercurrent of racism, she added. But to hear it so bluntly, it’s really scary. It is very shocking. And it’s hard to see how the royal family will come back.

This is a far cry from the optimism that surrounded Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018. The relationship between a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and a biracial American actress has been hailed as proof that in Great Britain Modern Brittany, skin color and background no longer mattered.

Harold Wilson, a 57-year-old local authority worker in Brixton, an area at the heart of London’s Afro-Caribbean community, said Meghan joining the royal family should have been an opportunity for them to move forward, but the royal family is not like this.

Even before the baby is delivered, they worry about the baby’s actual skin tone, he said. It tells you all about them.

The fairytale image surrounding the Windsor Castle wedding quickly faded. Meghan has faced tabloid stories about her allegedly demanding behavior and has even been criticized for eating lawyers, which the Daily Mail said was fueling human rights violations, drought and murder.

Even before the wedding, Harry complained in 2017 about racial overtones in British media coverage of his then-girlfriend. A tabloid columnist referred to Meghans’ exotic DNA. A Daily Mail headline described her roots in Los Angeles as (almost) straight out of Compton and claimed she came from a gang-ridden neighborhood. A TV host described Meghan as being up to the task.

Meghan and Harry cited the intrusive and racist control of the British tabloid press as the reason for their decision a year ago to step down as royals and move to North America.

The palace is under increasing pressure to respond to Meghan and Harry’s interview, but so far it has remained silent. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also declined to comment on the royal family’s affairs.

Like other countries, Britain has faced an uncomfortable race account since the death of George Floyd, a black American, at the knees of an American policeman in May 2020 sparked protests against racism around the world whole.

The big Black Lives Matter protests in UK cities called on government and institutions to face the legacy of the British Empire and the country’s huge profits from the slave trade.

The toppling of a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston in the city of Bristol in June sparked a heated debate over how to handle this story. Many felt that such statues advocated racism and were an affront to black Britons. Others argued that their removal was erasing a piece of history.

Johnson, the Prime Minister, criticized the removal of the statues, saying we cannot change our past. Opponents accuse him of trying to sweep the negative aspects of British history under the rug.

Olusoga said that many Britons like to believe that racism is an American problem, something that is happening elsewhere. He said the UK has not lived up to the story it told itself at Harry and Meghans’ wedding: that we are this modern multicultural country, a country with a black princess, a country that was comfortable with itself, with its history, with its multiculturalism.

We need to look at ourselves more honestly, he told the BBC. Now is a moment of personal reflection, not only for the palate, but for the country.

