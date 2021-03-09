From Fighting Depression To The Effects Of Parental Divorce: Everything You Need To Know About Aamir Khan’s Daughter, Ira Khan | Hindi movie news





Ira Khan is one of Bollywood’s most popular child stars, often making headlines for her honest social media presence. But how well do you know the starkid? She is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta who has decided not to follow in her father’s footsteps and she is far more than her popularity online. Although she rarely makes a public appearance, she lives her life quietly. Here’s everything you need to know about the talented Ira Khan.

Birth Story: Ira Khan was born on August 17, 1997 to Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Junaid Khan is his older brother who will soon make his Bollywood debut, tentatively in the untitled project by filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra. Passing through the zodiac, the star kid is a true Blue Leo.

While Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao, Ira is the half-brother of the couple’s son, Azad Rao Khan. The actor Imran Khan, who is said to have left the theater, is the brother of Iras’s cousin.

The famous child graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Later, Ira attended University College Utrecht to study music. Additionally, Ira is a tattoo artist and her hobbies include singing and reading. His favorite travel destination is believed to be Moscow. She is a fervent lover of animals.

Currently, Ira has been dating her fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare since 2019. She made her Insta relationship official with a heartfelt message this Valentine’s week and shared several adorable photos with her boyfriend.

Among BFFIras ‘close friends in the industry are Dangal’s daughter Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sridevis’ daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

On World Mental Health Day, the 23-year-old revealed her battle with clinical depression and how being a celebrity doesn’t make the illness any less serious. She shared a 10-minute video on Instagram, in which she pointed out that her parents’ divorce and traumatic sexual assault as a teenager made it difficult for her to open up while growing up. On the Bollywood front, unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira shows no interest in acting. In fact, Ira already marked her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides Medea with Hazel Keech alongside her brother Junaid Khan in the lead role. It was premiered in several cities across India in 2019 and even received positive reactions from the public.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos