The GOP can find those 11,000 votes for Donald Trump





But could 11,000 Democrats across the state work hourly jobs or have childcare issues and find the queue to vote nearly impossible? Yes.

Why not require photo ID to claim one of these mail ballots? In a previous Senate debate, Senator Larry Walker said 3% of Georgian voters did not have the required photo ID. Could 11,000 of those 300,000 or so voters be Democrats and not go through the paperwork to ask for ID to vote in the next election? Of course.

What about the 2.7 million Georgians who voted early in person, which includes the roughly 65,000 who voted during multiple early voting Sundays in November? Could 11,000 of those voters be Democrats and find they can’t go to the polls during the week, including election day? Absolutely.

The Republicans may have found Donald Trump 11,000 Republican votes by subtracting 11,000 Democrats.

But could those same lawmakers also exclude Republican votes in the process?

It’s entirely possible, worried GOP strategists tell me, because the most restrictive changes lawmakers are considering in Georgia are not based on data or evidence, but on accusations by former presidents and suspicion of former presidents. GOP voters.

In fact, the only real evidence presented in Monday’s Senate debate came from black lawmakers, who grew up in the Jim Crow South and spoke about their own experiences with voter suppression growing up and their concerns about it. today.

Senator Lester Jackson, D-Savannah, spoke about his grandfather, who was a sharecropper in Alamo, Ga., And couldn’t vote until his own daughter grew up.

As a sharecropper, the farm owner told him that if he voted he would be kicked off the land, Jackson explained.

Senator Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, described seeing his uncle and other family members subject to Jim Crow’s laws when asked to guess how many beans were in a can, even though they couldn’t not see through the box to count.

Let me tell you what I know about voter suppression, he said. Let me tell you what I went through.

As vivid as the accounts of the people who rose to oppose the measure were, it was the silence of five Republicans who chose not to be on the floor at all during the Senate debate that may have spoke louder than anything.

The leader of the non-voters was Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, who watched the debate from a dark office on Capitol Hill with two Coke Zeroes and a Wall Street Journal on his desk. Duncan has made his opposition to eliminating the absentee vote without a clear excuse for the Republicans who pushed him, and said Monday he would not chair a bill he cannot support.

Four other Senate Republicans also stayed on the sidelines, including Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, an orthopedic surgeon from Marietta, Senator John Albers, a volunteer firefighter from Roswell, and Brian Strickland, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee based in McDonough who tried to withdraw the absentee vote cancels the bill before it reaches the floor.

All three represent the kind of crucial, competitive suburban districts that Republicans have invested heavily in to win and need in order to retain their Senate majority.

Senator Chuck Hufstetler also stayed on the sidelines. The anesthesiologist in Rome has long been more interested in changing the tax code than in voting lists.

These four Republicans have won their districts thanks in large part to the General Assembly’s focus in 2020 on broadly popular issues such as teacher salary increases, repealing hate crimes, and swift relief from COVID. These were all issues pushed by Gov. Brian Kemp, President David Ralston, and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, but you could be forgiven for not knowing if the Democrats or Republicans were behind them.

But there is no mistake that pushes to change the voting laws. And just as much as Republicans could kick 11,000 Democrats away from the polls, they could activate many more for the first time.

Aneesa Evans is a 29-year-old mother and home health aide who stood alongside protesters on Capitol Hill as SB 241 was the subject of debate. She has never been involved in politics before, but said rollbacks to voting made her worried about her children.

I grew up here and saw the change, she says. And I don’t want to go back. This is history.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos