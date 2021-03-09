Chinese human rights lawyers incommunicado after filing torture complaint – Radio Free Asia

Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Yu, who was honored by the United States as a Woman of International Courage (IWOC) on , remained in secret on after failing to attend an online awards ceremony, fearing that she and her husband Bao Longjun could be detained by state security police.

Repeated calls to Wang’s cell phone and that of her husband and lawyer colleague Bao Longjun went unanswered.

A friend of Wang’s who asked to remain anonymous said her “disappearance” was likely related to her involvement in a court case in southern Guangdong province.

“She is working on a case, and the state security police have asked her to postpone her work for a few days so that they can take her to Wuhan on [enforced] “vacation”, “the friend said, adding that the couple had not been in contact with family or friends since noon. .

“I am a little worried that the state security police will take this opportunity and remain in secret even after the sensitive dates,” said the friend.

Wang and Bao had helped in the case of Niu Tengyu, who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for allegedly posting a photo of Xi Mingze, daughter of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping, on the Zhina Wiki meme site, an act which was later blamed by the police on Niu’s Vulgar Wiki.

The lawyers’ “disappearance” comes after speaking to RFA about detailed allegations of torture made by Niu, relating to his interrogation at the hands of the police from .

Complaint in Guangzhou

Bao told RFA’s Cantonese service on that the lawyers filed a complaint with the authorities in Guangzhou about Niu’s treatment.

“According to [Niu], while being held in Foshan City at the end of 2019 and , he was hung up, stripped naked and cursed by a man named Chen, “Bao said.”[Chen] also used a lighter to burn his private parts. “

“He also took pictures of him as a joke, calling him Vulgar Niu Tengyu,” he said.

Bao said he had filed complaints about and 3, but encountered delays and obscurations from the authorities.

After months of detention, Niu Tengyu was sentenced to 14 years in prison on December 30, 2020 by the Maonan District People’s Court in Maoming City, Guangdong, which found him guilty of ” quarrel and cause trouble, “privacy” and “run an illegal business”.

Niu’s mother told RFA she was shocked at the new reports of her son’s humiliation by the police.

“It is inconceivable that they are doing this to a 20 year old,” she said. “It’s a miscarriage of justice … it’s totally shameless.”

Wu Lebao, who is currently studying in Australia, said Niu’s torture was directly linked to the involvement of a close family member of Xi Jinping.

‘Persecuted, tortured and condemned’

He said there were reports that 23 young people detained at around the same time in connection with the Vulgar Wiki case had also been tortured and ill-treated in detention.

“These young people have been persecuted, tortured and sentenced because of Xi Mingze’s doxxing,” Wu said.

“As the daughter of the supreme leader, Xi Mingze can go through normal legal channels if her rights have been violated,” he said.

An overseas-based Zhina Wiki editor, who only gave one nickname, Mr. L, has previously admitted that he was responsible for posting Xi Mingze’s photo.

“The Maoming Police have never caught anyone committing a crime: they just assembled a bunch of random people related to Vulgar Wiki,” Mr. L told RFA on .

“Whichever way you see it, it’s been a huge miscarriage of justice.”

Wang Yu’s attorney’s license was revoked on November 30, 2020. She said at the time that this decision was likely related to her support for rights lawyer Yu Wensheng, who is currently serving a prison term for ” incitement to subvert state power “.

“She was already very courageous even before the repression [on rights attorneys and activists]Yu’s wife Xu Yan told RFA on . “After being sent home from detention, she continued to take [rights] case. “

“She continued this work, even though her license was revoked,” Xu said.

Reported by Xue Xiaoshan for Mandarin service in RFA, and by Yitong Wu and Chingman for Cantonese service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.