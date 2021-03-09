Faced with isolation, Erdogan goes to Egypt | Voice of America

ISTANBUL – Turkey is seeking to restore relations with Egypt after years of animosity in a move that analysts say is part of a larger strategic shift in the face of its growing isolation.

“(A) new chapter can be opened; a new page can be turned” in relations with Egypt and the Gulf countries, Turkish presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier this month. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu confirmed that diplomatic efforts were underway to restore relations.

Egypt and Turkey are traditionally allies. But relations have been frozen since Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was ousted in a military coup led by current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in 2013, when the two countries withdrew their ambassadors.

Morsi was a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who publicly mourned the crackdown on the ousted Egyptian leader’s Muslim Brotherhood supporters.



FILE – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacts as he attends funeral prayers in absentia for ousted former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul on June 18, 2019.

Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood during the Arab Spring was central to a largely ideological goal of projecting its influence by promoting Muslim solidarity across the Middle East.

Pragmatism versus ideology

Analysts suggest Erdogan is looking for a way to reverse this policy.

“It was a mistake to support the Muslim Brotherhood. But the (Turkish) government now realizes that the Muslim Brotherhood has no chance of coming back to power, so we cannot continue with this policy,” said Huseyin Bagci. of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Policy Institute, a think tank in Ankara.



File – Pro-Islamist protesters shout slogans in favor of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and hold placards showing Rabaa’s hand gesture, which symbolizes support for the Muslim Brotherhood, at a rally in Istanbul, Turkey , May 24, 2015.

“But how to get out of this bad policy in public is Erdogan’s problem,” Bagci added. “Turkey cannot officially say that we will give up support for the Muslim Brotherhood. Erdogan will not say so officially. But probably slowly he will give up his official anti-Sisi position. But Erdogan will not shake Sisi’s hand.”

Turkey paid a high price to alienate Egypt. In a move that went wrong with Ankara, Cairo last year signed an agreement with Turkey’s rival Greece to develop the Mediterranean Sea. Recent energy discoveries in the Mediterranean have triggered a series of territorial disputes between Greece and Turkey.

“Egypt is acting against Turkey simply because of Turkey’s bad theologically based policies, such as supporting the Muslim brotherhood,” said retired Turkish admiral Cem Gurdeniz, who is now a regional analyst. “When Turkey leaves religious politics, I am sure Turkey-Egypt relations will be better.”

Difficult switch

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that Ankara was on the verge of realigning with Cairo. “We have many historical and cultural values ​​in common with Egypt. When implemented, we consider that there may be different developments in the days to come.”



FILE – Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar addresses a group of journalists in Ankara, Turkey, May 21, 2019.

Turkey is considering a Mediterranean agreement with Cairo to weaken Egyptian ties with Greece.

Cairo has so far refrained from commenting on the Ankara openings. “In Turkey, public opinion is of the opinion that the Egyptians are always ready for what Turkey offers. It is not true,” Bagci said.

“For tango, you need two, and Egypt is not that interested. Egypt wants to show its audience that Turkey has done wrong. Turkey is like a demanding gentleman who wants to dance. But the lady who was disappointed with the gentleman before, so it will take some time to dance again. But Egypt will realize that it is in its economic, political, technological and diplomatic interests to work with Turkey, ”Bagci said.

There is an awareness in Ankara of the need for patience. “There have been talks (Turkish and Egyptian) between intelligence officers,” Turkish presidential adviser Mesut Casin of Yeditepe University in Istanbul said. “But we need real diplomatic talks on the table. It will be in everyone’s interest. We can have full diplomatic relations by March.”

According to Casin, Turkey’s recent efforts to improve relations with Saudi Arabia, a close ally of Egypt, could also give a boost to its Egyptian rapprochement efforts.

Europe and Africa

Erdogan recently made overtures to another key Egyptian ally, France. “Turkey and France can make significant contributions to Europe’s security, stability and peace efforts in the Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa,” reads a Turkish presidential statement after Erdogan spoke by video link last week with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.



File – French President Emmanuel Macron greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 5, 2018.

Not long ago, Turkish and French leaders traded beards of anger, with Erdogan at one point suggesting that Macron needed mental health treatment, prompting France to temporarily recall its ambassador.

Beyond the personal animosity between presidents, there is a growing rivalry in Africa.

France, along with Egypt, faced Turkey as proxies in the Libyan civil war. Ankara’s military support for the Libyan government of national accord avoided its almost certain defeat against the forces of Khalifa Haftar, the de facto leader of eastern Libya. But analysts suggest Ankara could learn the importance of diplomacy.

“I don’t know how long you can count on hard power, which is quite expensive,” said international relations expert Soli Ozel from Kadir Has University in Istanbul, highlighting Turkey’s involvement. in military conflicts from Libya to Syria via Iraq.