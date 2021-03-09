Politics
Faced with isolation, Erdogan goes to Egypt | Voice of America
ISTANBUL – Turkey is seeking to restore relations with Egypt after years of animosity in a move that analysts say is part of a larger strategic shift in the face of its growing isolation.
“(A) new chapter can be opened; a new page can be turned” in relations with Egypt and the Gulf countries, Turkish presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier this month. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu confirmed that diplomatic efforts were underway to restore relations.
Egypt and Turkey are traditionally allies. But relations have been frozen since Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was ousted in a military coup led by current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in 2013, when the two countries withdrew their ambassadors.
Morsi was a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who publicly mourned the crackdown on the ousted Egyptian leader’s Muslim Brotherhood supporters.
Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood during the Arab Spring was central to a largely ideological goal of projecting its influence by promoting Muslim solidarity across the Middle East.
Pragmatism versus ideology
Analysts suggest Erdogan is looking for a way to reverse this policy.
“It was a mistake to support the Muslim Brotherhood. But the (Turkish) government now realizes that the Muslim Brotherhood has no chance of coming back to power, so we cannot continue with this policy,” said Huseyin Bagci. of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Policy Institute, a think tank in Ankara.
“But how to get out of this bad policy in public is Erdogan’s problem,” Bagci added. “Turkey cannot officially say that we will give up support for the Muslim Brotherhood. Erdogan will not say so officially. But probably slowly he will give up his official anti-Sisi position. But Erdogan will not shake Sisi’s hand.”
Turkey paid a high price to alienate Egypt. In a move that went wrong with Ankara, Cairo last year signed an agreement with Turkey’s rival Greece to develop the Mediterranean Sea. Recent energy discoveries in the Mediterranean have triggered a series of territorial disputes between Greece and Turkey.
“Egypt is acting against Turkey simply because of Turkey’s bad theologically based policies, such as supporting the Muslim brotherhood,” said retired Turkish admiral Cem Gurdeniz, who is now a regional analyst. “When Turkey leaves religious politics, I am sure Turkey-Egypt relations will be better.”
Difficult switch
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that Ankara was on the verge of realigning with Cairo. “We have many historical and cultural values in common with Egypt. When implemented, we consider that there may be different developments in the days to come.”
Turkey is considering a Mediterranean agreement with Cairo to weaken Egyptian ties with Greece.
Cairo has so far refrained from commenting on the Ankara openings. “In Turkey, public opinion is of the opinion that the Egyptians are always ready for what Turkey offers. It is not true,” Bagci said.
“For tango, you need two, and Egypt is not that interested. Egypt wants to show its audience that Turkey has done wrong. Turkey is like a demanding gentleman who wants to dance. But the lady who was disappointed with the gentleman before, so it will take some time to dance again. But Egypt will realize that it is in its economic, political, technological and diplomatic interests to work with Turkey, ”Bagci said.
There is an awareness in Ankara of the need for patience. “There have been talks (Turkish and Egyptian) between intelligence officers,” Turkish presidential adviser Mesut Casin of Yeditepe University in Istanbul said. “But we need real diplomatic talks on the table. It will be in everyone’s interest. We can have full diplomatic relations by March.”
According to Casin, Turkey’s recent efforts to improve relations with Saudi Arabia, a close ally of Egypt, could also give a boost to its Egyptian rapprochement efforts.
Europe and Africa
Erdogan recently made overtures to another key Egyptian ally, France. “Turkey and France can make significant contributions to Europe’s security, stability and peace efforts in the Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa,” reads a Turkish presidential statement after Erdogan spoke by video link last week with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
Not long ago, Turkish and French leaders traded beards of anger, with Erdogan at one point suggesting that Macron needed mental health treatment, prompting France to temporarily recall its ambassador.
Beyond the personal animosity between presidents, there is a growing rivalry in Africa.
France, along with Egypt, faced Turkey as proxies in the Libyan civil war. Ankara’s military support for the Libyan government of national accord avoided its almost certain defeat against the forces of Khalifa Haftar, the de facto leader of eastern Libya. But analysts suggest Ankara could learn the importance of diplomacy.
“I don’t know how long you can count on hard power, which is quite expensive,” said international relations expert Soli Ozel from Kadir Has University in Istanbul, highlighting Turkey’s involvement. in military conflicts from Libya to Syria via Iraq.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]