Trump postal votes in Florida despite false allegations of voter fraud





Former President Donald Trump voted by mail in a Florida municipal election despite his continued attacks on mail-in voting because he was susceptible to fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Palm Beach County Election Supervisor website confirmed that Mr. Trump voted by mail and was counted on Tuesday.

The request is the third time Mr. Trump has requested a postal vote in his history as a Palm Beach County voter, The Post said.

Former presidents are voting by mail despite his vehement attacks on the postal voting process in the 2020 presidential election.

Postal and postal voting has increased amid the pandemic in the United States, with voters and officials recognizing the need to avoid large gatherings at polling stations amid the pandemic.

Both before and after the election, Mr. Trump frequently advanced baseless theories that mail-in votes were susceptible to fraud, despite no evidence to suggest it.

Mr. Trump exemplified this confrontational attitude by endorsing the Florida email system in August last year, calling the state electoral system Safe and Safe, Tried and True.

Floridas ‘voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats’ attempts to change), so in Florida I encourage everyone to call for a ballot and vote by mail! #MAGA, Mr Trump wrote at the time.

His efforts to point out the risk of fraud in states that sent ballots to all voters were also unfounded, as there had been no major cases of fraud or difficulty in counting votes in states that used this practice regularly.

Additionally, mail-in ballots are cast in the same way as Mr. Trump calls absentee-requested mail-in ballots, with the same level of control such as signature verification in many states. There is little difference between the two systems.

Following his electoral defeat, the former president and his legal team have filed around 50 lawsuits in several dynamic states, alleging that electoral fraud, in part as a result of a postal vote, had deprived Mr. Trump of a victory in the elections.

However, the Justice Department said in December it had found no evidence of widespread electoral fraud during the electoral process.

Mr Trump continued to attempt to undermine the electoral process culminated in an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, when pro-Trump supporters stormed the building in an attempt to prevent the certification of the electoral college votes.

According to The Post, Mr Trumps’ request to vote by mail was made almost a week after the deadline for sending a ballot by mail.

The outlet clarified that postal ballots can be requested until Tuesday but must be collected in person by the voter or a representative, speculating that the president is likely to have asked an associate to do so. as he had done previously.

The Post noted that former first lady Melania Trump had not requested a postal vote.

Additional reports by agencies

