Does Boris Johnson think NHS nurses are disposable?

One of the peculiarities of our democracy is that it sometimes relies on unelected officials to speak the truth to power. The Covid pandemic has heightened this responsibility more than ever, especially as Boris Johnson has quietly dropped Michael Gove’s claim that “the people of this country have had enough of the experts.”

Today we saw how two senior officials, Chris Whitty and Simon Stevens, are trying to shape the big calls made by ministers, especially the Prime Minister. Working partly for government, but not for government, each has a unique status that ensures their words count. The two speak quietly, but carry a large stick of influence.

In testimony before the Commons Science and Technology Committee, Whitty fully supported the Prime Minister while leaving him virtually no wiggle room on his roadmap outside of lockdown. Any attempt to shorten the five-week gap between roadmap milestones would inevitably result in more deaths, he said. “If you open up too quickly, many more people die … a parcel more people are dying ”. Yes, he’s said it twice, in case someone fails to get the message out in the conservative backbench Covid recovery group.

But in making his point, Whitty also appeared to draft the UK’s first draft public inquiry into the pandemic: “The story of all this in the world is not full of countries and individual leaders. wishing I had done more. [relaxations] quickly. It is full of leaders who would have liked to act faster [on lockdown], then they were more careful when removing things [with unlockdown]. “

It sounded like England’s chief medical officer was hinting that the country had locked down too late and calmed down too quickly over the past year. And while supporting the Prime Minister’s warning about the roadmap, Whitty also had a subtle but important reference to his concerns about key elements of it. After the school reopened this week, he said the next big dates (March 8, April 12, May 17 and June 21) were “big blocks of potential risk” because they were made up of so many relaxations. different. It made me wonder if each step could be broken into smaller parts and delayed.

As Whitty spoke, NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens testified before the Commons Select Committee on Health with no less power, but perhaps even more cunning. First, he confirmed that a 2.1% pay rise was planned for NHS staff until the 1% announcement last week. Second, he said he wanted “to see a staff properly rewarded”, especially given the past year. But third, he also warned that the NHS as a whole was “in dire need” of more money (next month in fact) to cope.

Stevens suggested that either Matt Hancock could issue a ministerial directive to advance more emergency funds for the NHS or that the Treasury could announce a bigger slice of the pie for the first half of this year. And he seemed to have a gut-wrenching eye on Rishi Sunak, very gently pointing out that November’s spending review was followed by unprecedented pressure on hospitals in December, January and February. And the budget still had no additional funds for the NHS.

The NHS chief executive prefers the stylus to the hammer, and few would have doubted that the Chancellor was on his mind when he said that Test and Trace (a service to which he never appends the prefix ‘NHS “) already had. additional funding has been allocated for next year ”. For good measure, he pointed out that Sunak’s plans to extend the leave also continued into the next fiscal year. On broader funding and on compensation for the NHS, Stevens’ message was crystal clear.

Which brings us to the last unelected figure who dominated current health care policy. Minutes after Whitty and Stevens ended their testimony sessions, little minister Lord Bethell appeared in the Lords to declare that “nurses are well paid for work … they have stable jobs and they have to. ‘other benefits’ and that a lot of people seem to jobs in the NHS ‘with some envy’. And the kicker: “There is a long line of people who want these positions because they are rewarding in so many ways.”

To many in the health service this will sound like the argument of the tough bosses of years gone by, that “if you don’t like it here, there are loads of people waiting to take your place.” While recruiting is booming in the nursing industry, when a Lib Dem peer pointed out that the pay freeze may make current staff less likely to stay, Bethell added, “I’m not sure retention is necessarily the challenge that the noble baroness suggests ”. Let’s see this.

Bethell’s remarks will surely be picked up by Keir Starmer in PMQs on Wednesday, but Whitty and Stevens’ words could also be quoted. The difference is of course that the Minister of Health is part of the government, not an adviser to it. Will Boris Johnson be clear and admit that Bethell represents, albeit in frank terms, his own vision of what NHS staff are really worth? And are experienced nurses really as disposable as the gloves and masks many of them have had to wear on the hospital forehead over the past year?