Pant and the brave new world where old orthodoxies are put aside





A young man had pushed the limits of what was possible in a way that saw the game move from the old to the new

For a while the world stopped. Then the visual began to unfold in the mind. Did he really do it? Was it really possible? Could he have knocked down one of the best fast bowlers in the world to the limit over the heads of slips? And that also of the new ball?

What was that plan of the decade, maybe even the plan of the century? Are drummers also smiling assassins? For knocking out the bowler, outfielders and onlookers, the batter then burst in with a smile.

Outrageous, daring, shameless, cheeky, cheeky, cheeky, cheeky, feisty, cheeky, cheeky descriptions were extracted and then dismissed as inadequate.

Had we arrived at a brave new world where the old orthodoxies had been cast aside and the shocking and dangerous were commonplace? Maybe that’s how the world reacted when WG Grace first showed that backsliding can be productive. Or when Ranji invented the look on the legs.

Rishabh Rajendra Pant didn’t invent the reverse sweep, not even the variation he played that day in Ahmedabad against James Anderson in the final test. He didn’t need to lean low like he might have against a spinner, he had to take rebound into account. He didn’t need to slap the bullet either, just guide it with the softest of persuasions.

There was no strain or strain for the effect. It was as if he saw the balloon coming towards him in slow motion and had the luxury of time. Her legs were bent, the bat held loosely. If he had had a single item otherwise, there could have been a physical disaster or in terms of a lost wicket.

Precision was necessary because the bat had to meet the ball precisely at that moment with precisely that touch and at that precise angle. And suddenly the ugliest shot in the book turned into something poetic.

A crowded moment of glorious life is worth a nameless age. For a moment, the state of the match doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter who wins or who loses. It was enough to know that a young man had pushed the limits of what was possible in a way that saw the game move from the old to the new.

There have been some great shots before. I remember my favorites. Gundappa Viswanath on his toes then cutting off the world’s fastest bowler, Andy Roberts. Sachin Tendulkar beaten in the flight but still goes through the shot for a six against Abdul Qadir. VVS Laxman reading a googly Shane Warne and leading him upside down against the turn. Rahul Dravid shooting Allan Donald. Sourav Ganguly advancing towards the spinner with his left arm and dropping him into the crowd. Sunil Gavaskar standing at his full height and dropping a rising delivery of dead Imran Khan at his feet. Virender Sehwag makes it all so easy, cutting or passing between outfielders.

But they were blows wrapped in orthodoxy. Driving with the bat and pad close together, rolling the wrist while cutting, getting behind the line of the ball in defense. For years our coaches have insisted that there is only one way to beat if you are to be taken seriously.

Technique was everything. You ignored this at your peril. When Rahul Dravid was beaten by reverse sweep at 270 in a test match, it was seen as divine punishment for a batsman so attached to orthodoxy. It was as if there had been a momentary problem in the cosmos.

The altar of orthodoxy

When Sunil Gavaskar hit a six in the pre-lunch session on the opening day of the Golden Jubilee Test against England in 1980, the jaws dropped and there was a lot of tut-tut. Such behavior was not expected from one of the game’s great technicians.

I then liked Gavaskars’ response. He said it was a tribute to opener Mushtaq Ali, the first Indian to have spent a century abroad and whose stick was described as a swashbuckling. He was in the audience.

A few years later, when Gavaskar casually mentioned that he would like to enjoy his cricket and play more strokes, something akin to national outrage erupted. How dare he! He had to carry the Indian staff on his shoulders, not have fun.

Indian players, fans, media worshiped at the altar of Orthodoxy. Any deviation from the right and the narrow was despised.

Maybe I’m exaggerating. After all, Mushtaq Ali aside, there were players like Salim Durrani, Farokh Engineer, Budhi Kunderan and later K. Srikkanth who bent orthodoxy into different forms. But you get the idea.

If Pant had done then what he was doing now, he could have been ostracized, or at least sent to bed without supper. Failure to respect an elder like Anderson would have earned him a harsh argument.

How times have changed! And how grateful we are!

