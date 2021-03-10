Politics
Turkey’s economic leadership sees another reshuffle
ANKARA: Turkish journalist Levent Gultekin has been attacked by a group of 25 people following his recent criticism of the late politician and founder of the country’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Alparslan Turkes.
Human rights activists and opposition figures on Tuesday called on the Turkish government to name the perpetrators of the attack, which took place on a busy street in Istanbul and followed several similar attacks that were so far have gone unpunished.
The release of a number of prisoners last year under an amnesty law has been criticized for allowing the release of ultra-nationalist far-right gangs known as the Gray Wolves and banned in several European countries to return to the communities.
An investigation has been opened into the assault on Gultekin, who was captured by a security camera near Halk TV, an opposition channel he was visiting to take part in a show. The writer ended up with broken fingers.
These 25 people are probably proud of themselves. I would be very embarrassed if I were them. Attacking a person as a group of 25 is banditry, Gultekin said on Halk TV.
And he told Arab News: I was a little anxious, but I did not expect an assault of this magnitude. Turkey’s rule of law is under great pressure and those with close ties to the leadership are granted immunity.
Last week, Gultekin slammed the Turks for spreading racism in the country, prompting a backlash on social media from several senior MHP officials.
Separately, MHP deputy chief Semih Yalcin called Gultekin a sick man, an enemy of the Turks and a separatist who hates those the nation loves, slanders those it values, tries to defame those it respects. and criticizes the reputed with hatred and hostility.
Last year, Yalcin also criminalized the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party by defining its members as a herd of insects that must be exterminated.
The MHP is currently a political ally of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Turkey to hold a parliamentary majority.
Berk Esen, a political scientist from Sabanci University in Istanbul, told Arab News: Worryingly, political violence has increased in recent months, due to the harsh language of the ruling blocs and retribution policies against its opponents. While the growing repression is felt more widely, journalists have been particularly hard hit by this process of autocratization in the country.
In January, simultaneous attacks by nationalist gangs were carried out in the capital Ankara against individuals critical of the MHP, including opposition politicians and dissident journalists.
Although such attacks are carried out in overcrowded city centers, the perpetrators were not arrested or released immediately, leading many commentators to believe that they have the tacit support of state authorities.
Due to the politicization of the justice system, there is little accountability for crimes committed against government critics, Esen said.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition CHP party, was recently warned to watch his move by Alaattin Cakici, a notorious mafia leader politically affiliated with the MHP.
Gultekin said: This attack is not just targeting me. Nobodys life is safe in Turkey. Some 67 women have been murdered in the first 65 days of 2021. The rules are meant to force people to respect social order. But when you remove this wall of the law, all evil is also released.
As dissident journalists, we speak and write to oppose wrongdoing. We cannot remain silent and such attacks cannot silence us at all as long as we are willing to live in a better country with more democracy and more freedom of speech, he added.
Esen noted that there appeared to be a rift within the ruling bloc between the AKP and MHP when it came to criticism of the state.
MHP leaders openly criticized dissident journalists, who were later attacked in the streets. Meanwhile, government authorities have openly criticized such attacks on dissidents, preferring to use more subtle mechanisms to weaken the opposition, including lengthy prosecutions and direct pressure on media outlets, he said. .
