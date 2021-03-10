Jimmy Carter says he is sad and angry over Georgia voting bills





ATLANTA (AP) Former President Jimmy Carter on Tuesday declared his opposition to a list of restrictive voting proposals passing through his native Georgia General Assembly, saying he was discouraged, saddened and angry at measures to reverse the access to the ballot box after democratic successes in 2020.

Carter, a Democrat, said in a lengthy statement that the Republican-backed proposals, which would end absentee voting without excuse, appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgian voters.

The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November and elected two new U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and making Georgia a clear battleground.

Carter, 96, alluded to false claims by former President Donald Trump, saying the proposed restrictions are reactions to allegations of fraud for which no evidence has been produced, allegations that have in fact been refuted by various audits, recounts and other measures.

Georgia’s Republican legislative leaders insist their measures are necessary to restore public confidence in the election, a position Carter rejected.

As lawmakers in our states seek to go back through legislation that will restrict access to the vote for many Georgians, I am disheartened, saddened and angry, Carter wrote.

Carters’ statement came a day after Georgia’s Senate passed a sweeping bill that would drastically limit the number of postal votes. More than a million voters, or more than a fifth of the November electorate, used the process of postal voting without excuse in the general election.

This slice of the electorate leaned firmly towards Biden, but still included many Republican voters. Biden won 16 electoral votes in Georgia by about 12,000 votes out of 5 million votes cast.

The Senate measure was passed on a party line vote with the minimum number required to empty the chamber. With dozens of election bills pending, the Assembly will almost certainly have to settle the matter with a conference committee made up of representatives and senators who will be tasked with crafting a compromise bill to introduce both houses.

Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, and his aides have been involved in some discussions with legislative leaders, but the governor has largely publicly deferred the details. He said he wanted to add a voter identification requirement to absentee voting, replacing the existing signature match requirement used to verify voter identity.

Georgia is one of dozens of states where Republican lawmakers are pushing hundreds of bills that would make it more difficult to vote than it was in 2020. Many states have expanded voting options in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many GOP-backed measures go beyond these changes to curb long-standing voting practices.

For example, in Georgia, the absentee vote without excuse was enacted under a 2005 law passed by a Republican-controlled assembly. Another proposal would roll back Georgia’s automatic voter registration law, forcing new voters to opt-in to register to vote when they get a driver’s license rather than being given the option to unsubscribe .

Carter focused his criticism primarily on the proposal to roll back the absentee vote. He pushed back some supporters of the legislation who cited an election security report he co-wrote in 2005 with former Secretary of State James Baker, a Republican.

While our report noted some good and bad examples of postal voting practices, its main recommendation was that further study of postal voting was needed, Carter wrote. But in the 16 years since the reports were released, he continued, postal voting practices have advanced significantly as new technologies have been developed. In light of this progress, I believe that postal voting can be conducted in a way that guarantees the integrity of the elections.

Carter released his statement to the Carter Center, the organization he founded in 1982, a year after leaving the White House, as an outlet for his advocacy for public health, human rights, and democracy.

The Center has monitored more than 110 elections in 39 countries since 1989. At home, Carter has mostly avoided partisan politics. But he characterizes access to the ballot box as a fundamental issue transcending the party, and in recent years he has become more openly critical of the health of democracy in the United States.

He has repeatedly called the United States an oligarchy, and in 2020 the Carter Center for the first time designated the United States as a retreating democracy. The center announced after the Democratic National Convention, as Trump stepped up his first round of attacks on a rigged election, that it would devote resources to securing a free and fair U.S. election this fall.

Carter said on Tuesday it was possible for the United States to maintain broad voting access while providing the security Republicans insist they want.

American democracy means that every eligible person has the right to vote in a fair, open and secure election, Carter said. It must be flexible enough to meet the changing needs of voters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos