Maitri Setu to improve India-Bangladesh relations: PM Narendra Modi tweets | India is blooming





New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Maitri Setu will emerge as a landmark project that will enhance the friendship between India and Bangladesh.

“Maitri Setu is another landmark project that will enhance the friendship between India and Bangladesh. Sectors like trade, tourism and port development will benefit from Maitri Setu,” Modi tweeted. Maitri Setu is another landmark project that will improve the friendship between India and Bangladesh. Sectors like commerce, tourism and port development will benefit from Maitri Setu. pic.twitter.com/AfCcVpCuVF – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2021 Modi today inaugurated “Maitri Setu” between India and Bangladesh by videoconference. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects in Tripura. The governor and the chief minister of Tripura were present. A video message from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh was played on this occasion. Addressing the event, the prime minister said Tripura knew the distinct difference between the 30 years of previous governments and the “twin-engine” government of the past three years. Instead of the corruption and commission culture of previous years, the benefits are directly attributable to recipient accounts. He also recalled that employees who have been harassed on time pay are paid according to the 7th pay board. For the first time, the MSP was decided in Tripura where farmers faced many problems in selling their products. He also highlighted the ease of doing business in place of the earlier culture of strikes. New investments change the previous scenario of industry shutdown. He said that Tripura’s exports in terms of volume had increased fivefold. The Prime Minister informed that during the last 6 years, the central government has taken over all the requirements for the development of Tripura. He said there had been a significant increase in the central allocation for the state. Tripura had received Rs 3,500 crore rupees for central development projects between 2009-2014 while between 2014-2019 more than Rs 12,000 crore was provided. The Prime Minister insisted on the advantages of “twin engine” governments. He pointed out that states where there is no “twin-engine” government, witness the non-implementation of very slow progress in strengthening programs for the poor, farmers and women. He said the “twin engine” government was trying to strengthen Tripura. He said the “twin engine” government had transformed Tripura from a state of power deficit to a state of surplus energy. He listed other ‘dual engine’ government transformations to the state, such as connecting 2 lakh rural households with piped drinking water, providing a free 2.5 lakh gas connection. , making every village in Tripura free from open defecation, 50,000 pregnant women benefiting from Matru Vandana Yojana, 40,000 poor families getting their new housing, etc.







