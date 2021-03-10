Photo at State Palace with President Jokowi, Batik Raffi Ahmad makes poor focus





Raffi Ahmad | © 2021 Merdeka.com/Instagram @ raffinagita1717 Merdeka.com – Raffi Ahmad is known as one of the most famous actors and presenters in Indonesia. His work in the country’s entertainment industry is unmistakable. As a famous figure, Raffi Ahmad’s uploads to his Instagram account always attract the attention of the public. One of them is this one. Raffi Ahmad has just shared his portrait with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace. During the meeting, Raffi appeared perfectly with batik. Apparently, the batik worn by Raffi caught the attention of many internet users. They also wrote comments on Raffi Ahmad’s upload. Here is the full review. Raffi Ahmad meets President Jokowi at the palace © 2021 Merdeka.com/Instagram @ raffinagita1717 According to Instagram account @ raffinagita1717, Raffi was seen meeting with President Joko Widodo at the State Palace. In the uploaded portrait, Manoj Punjabi, Joko Anwar, Reza Rahadian, Lukman Sardi and Sandiaga Uno. They also look compact in batik clothing. Raffi’s download has now been enjoyed by over 474,000 Instagram users and has received various comments from internet users. Discuss Indonesian movie Thanks to the information in Raffi’s download, their meeting was known to discuss the current Indonesian film industry. “Thank you sir @Jokowi for Attention, an open letter from us representing the world of Indonesian cinema, was immediately answered quickly … Forward, the Indonesian repository. Enthusiasm for developing the creative economy and maintaining health protocols, “ Raffi Ahmad wrote in his download. Batik Raffi is in poor focus © 2021 Merdeka.com/Instagram @ raffinagita1717 Seeing the download, many Internet users were wrong to focus on the batik that Raffi was wearing. “Salfok and Batik aa,” the @ adehr85 account wrote. “Batik clothes are very beautiful,” continued the @rindiayuoktaviani account. “The batik itself is different … The lgsg tiger makes it eye-catching,” added the @faiq_akio_aiman account. “A Raffi batik is cool,” wrote the @munah_vera account. Other comments from Internet users Other netizens who saw Raffi’s download also provided feedback. Like the following Internet users. “Really cool aa rafii,” the @ divya_zandheva22 account wrote. “A very cool raffi guanteng,” the @ icha_3a account continued. “Aa affi is really beautiful in batik,” added the @norisa_hamyata account. [add] Read more: Raffi Ahmad meets President Jokowi …







