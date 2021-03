Boris Johnsons dreams of tunnel to Northern Ireland getting closer

Sir Peter says in his report that he commissioned discrete work, using engineering consultants, to assess the feasibility of such work. [fixed] link, and an overview of the costs and time frames for the link and associated work required. Professor DouglasOakervee, former chairman of HS2 and Crossrail, and Professor Gordon Masterton, former chairman of the Institution of Civil Engineers, will lead the work. It is understood that a tunnel is currently more favored than a bridge given the depth of the water in the Irish Sea, which makes the latter difficult to build. The work is expected to be reported in this summer, at the same time as Sir Peter completes his review and makes his final recommendations. Mr Johnson argues in his Telegraph article that there is a Brexit dividend to be spent on improving transport in the UK, noting the government’s past contributions to the European Union. The Prime Minister claims that the UK has contributed 420 million per year to the trans-European transport network, but actually only got 10 per cent of that amount, a point also underlined in Sir Peters’ report. He writes: When we look at the UK transport network, there is one particular weakness that has become increasingly evident over the past 20 years. We have become far too segmented in our thinking. For too long, we have tended to divide the country according to an approach of devolution and oblivion. We have designed transport strategies for Scotland, for Wales, for Northern Ireland and for the North of England and yet, unbelievably as it may sound, we have failed to develop a UK-wide transport strategy. Sir Peter, who was commissioned to conduct this study last October, lists areas of concern that he believes should be addressed. He spoke of the need to improve rail connectivity between the North Wales coast and England and called for significantly faster rail links between England and Scotland, as well as the modernization of the A75, which connects the west coast of Scotland and the central regions. It is a key route for trade between Scotland and Northern Ireland, but it is almost entirely single-track. Mr Johnson wants to reduce the current ODA from 26 charged on domestic flights back to the UK. Two options are being considered: the elimination of the tax on the return journey of a trip or the reduction of the amount to 7 in each direction for domestic flights. Dr Doug Parr, Chief Scientist of Greenpeace UK, said yesterday: After the freeze on fuel tariffs and increasing rail fares, the reduction in tariffs on domestic flights would continue our absurd trend of higher carbon , the lower the tax.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos