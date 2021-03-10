[Cek Fakta] Ahmad Dhani promises to cut if Jokowi is elected in the 2019 presidential election? These are the facts





According to one account, musician Ahmad Dhani has promised to cut off his genitals if Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is elected in the 2019 presidential election (Pilpres). This story is circulating on social networks. Is a facebook account Onnysir who uploaded the narration on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Here is the full story: “Claiming Ahmad Dhani’s promise to cut off his genitals if President Jokowi is elected in the 2019 presidential election.” What do you think of this article? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



Look for: According to our investigation, the claim that Ahmad Dhani promised to cut off his genitals if Jokowi is elected in the 2019 presidential election is unfounded. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it. However, this issue started circulating in 2014. Dhani appeared to tweet on his personal Twitter account that he would cut off his genitals if Jokowi was elected. Dhani denied that it was a tease on his part. He claimed the teasing was engineering. “In this regard, Dhani reported no less than 15 mass media outlets to the Press Council because they were deemed to have published information from fictitious sources,” Medcom.id wrote in its July 23, 2014 report. Dhani explained that the Twitter account only looked like his own. The name and the photo created the same thing. If it is examined, there are differences. “The tweet was written AHMADDHANIPRASETYO in all caps, but the letter i is not an i, but a lowercase L, so it looks like Dhani’s tweet has a Dhani Ahmad Prasetyo account,” Dhani said as reported by Viva.co.id, Wednesday November 4, 2020. Conclusion: Claims that Ahmad Dhani promised to cut off his genitals if Jokowi is elected in the 2019 presidential election are unfounded. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it. This information is classified as a hoax, a type of deceptive content. An error occurs as a result of forming content with twisted undertones to demonize a person or group. This type of content is done on purpose and should be able to issue opinions according to the whistleblower’s wishes. Misleading content is formed using original information, such as images, official statements or statistics, but edited so as not to relate to the original context. Reference: https://www.medcom.id/hiburan/selebritas/Gbm43L9N-ahmad-dhani-tetap-ditagih-netizen-nazar-potong-kemaluan

https://www.viva.co.id/showbiz/gosip/1318817-ahmad-dhani-angkat-bicara-soal-cuitan-potong-kelamin-nbsp

https://archive.md/w0jbj * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that points to a hoax or disproves the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016 (DHI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos