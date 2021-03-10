Politics
Turkish Erdogan moves to shutdown pro-Kurdish HDP
Turkey is set to shut down its second opposition party, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), in what is widely seen as perhaps the last lock for a government that has exhausted all other options by then as its public support grows and power The Justice and Development Party (AKP) faces an uphill battle in the upcoming national elections.
Accusing the HDP of links with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans has arrested thousands of party officials in recent years, including more than 700 last month, and nearly all mayors HDP elected officials and a number of parliamentarians were dismissed from their posts. The latest crackdown on the HDP was sparked by a clash last month in Kurdish-ruled northern Iraq, in which 13 kidnapped Turkish soldiers and police were killed in an operation to free them. (The PKK, which has been fighting the Turkish government since the 1980s and is identified as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and the United States, claims the hostages were killed in Turkish airstrikes.)
Since the incident, calls for the complete closure of the HDP, which has existed since 2012, have accelerated. Last week, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Party of the Ultranationalist Nationalist Movement (MHP), which is part of a government coalition with Erdogans AKP, reiterated his call for the urgent closure of the HDP and advised that there be measures to prevent it from reestablishing itself under another Name.
The Erdogans’ assault on the HDP shows how much its government is grappling with an economic crisis, declining vote share, party defections, heightened tensions with the United States and a growing maritime confrontation. more agitated with other NATO members in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey rocked the economy with the falling currency, rising inflation and skyrocketing unemployment particularly weakened Erdogan and his party, who in one form or another have been ruling the country since 2002.
Fanning racial prejudice against the Kurds and their elected representatives appears to be the last refuge of a ruling coalition that has exhausted all other options, said Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and former member of the Turkish parliament. for the main opposition of the Republican People’s Party (CHP). The growing pressure on the HDP is a reflection of the dismal state of the Turkish economy, as the dramatic rise in unemployment and poverty erodes support from voters in the ruling blocs. In one survey According to Turkish research center Avrasya last October, only 32.5% of voters said they would support the AKP if elections were held immediately, a record high, while support for the CHP rose to 28%.
While the Erdogans’ current beef with the HDP has a lot to do with the state of the economy, its dispute with the party dates back to 2015, when the HDP dealt a painful blow to the AKP by crossing the electoral threshold of 10 % to ensure representation. in parliament, thus destroying the parliamentary majority of the party. In response, the government withdrew from peace talks with the PKK, sparking violence in the Kurdish majority in the southeast of the country. The following year, Turkey arrested Selahattin Demirtas, then HDP co-chair. Despite a binding orderlast year of the European Court rights he is due to be released, Demirtas faces up to 142 years in prison if he is ultimately convicted of terrorism-related offenses arising from his alleged involvement in violent protests in 2014.
Previously, Erdogan could count on a cover from former US President Donald Trump, who went out of his way to help the Turkish leader and who even withdrew American troops from Syria to facilitate a Turkish invasion aimed at removing the Kurdish armed forces from American partners on the ground of the Turkish border. Now, with Trump gone, Erdogan is exposed to the full fury of an angry US Congress, economic sanctions and a eroded relationship with Washington.
With Trump in the White House, Erdogan could still secure deals with the administration and balance the pressure exerted on Turkey by Congress. But with [President Joe] Biden elected, it will be impossible for Erdogan to balance that, said Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Sabanci University.
We are witnessing the slow death of the Erdogans regime. He is not going to fall from a big blow, he will die from a thousand cuts, he said.
Neither the Turkish Presidents’ Office nor government communications officials responded to requests for comment.
The next general elections in Turkey are slated for 2023, but some believe they could be called up as early as next year. In preparation for the upcoming vote, Esen said, the Turkish government is trying to divide the opposition vote by tarring the HDP with a terrorist brush. At the same time, the repression of the HDP strengthens the position of the Erdogans with Turkish nationalists, and in particular the MHP, which it needs to govern because an outright majority seems out of the question. While Erdogan will likely consider other options before shutting down HDP entirely, he and his party are moving closer to the nuclear option, Esen said.
For Hisyar Ozsoy, member of the HDP parliament in the south-eastern Kurdish region and the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson, the government’s radical approach is a last call to nationalist sentiment.
Because the government cannot respond to the Kurdish movement politically, it does so with justice, he said. If those in power use such means of repression, it shows weakness because they are not able to rule by obtaining the consent of the people now by force. Ozsoy, who says he has around 10 pending cases against him for alleged terrorist propaganda, said measures to silence Kurdish voices can only sow the seeds of increased political violence. Members of his party are exploring ways to run if the HDP is shut down, but with a new electoral law in the works, they don’t even know what the rules of the game will be.
Erdogan recently announced his intention to change the country’s constitution again after winning a referendum in 2017 to move the country to a presidential system. He is now calling for an entirely new constitution, which could include changes in the political framework and the electoral system.
But even such acrobatics might not be enough to save Erdogan and the AKP, said Esen of Sabanci University.
It’s like terminal cancer, you can only make sure you live another six months, he said. The government may come up with strategies to extend its mandate for a few months or even a few years, but in the end, this cannot be reversed.
