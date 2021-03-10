Lindsey Graham should beware of Trump’s ‘magic’ (Opinion)





Senator Lindsey Graham, on the other hand, not so much.

Hours before Trump slipped into the big city almost unnoticed, viewers overheard Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, struggling to explain why he was so intrigued by the president who encouraged a crowd to attack Capitol – where Graham was at work to certify an election – – Jan. 6.

“There’s something about Trump,” Graham told “Axios on HBO”. “There is a dark side – and there is magic there.” Trump has paraded his dark side since he was a misbehaved boy who was sent to military school by his exasperated parents. As an adult, his crass egomania grew to become a bait-race caricature, leading the so-called “birther” movement which wrongly questioned whether former President Barack Obama was born in America Graham knew it. Appearing on CNN in 2015, he told Alisyn Camerota that Trump was “a religious, xenophobic and xenophobic fanatic” who did not represent his party. Nothing that has happened since has erased the truth Graham said. However, Trump became president, establishing a grip on the party that now finds him in charge – even after his defeat in his reelection bid and the shameful attack on the Capitol led by his supporters. What Graham seems to find magical is that despite his many failures, which include not only Trump’s defeat at the polls, but also his failed efforts to help the GOP retain a majority in the Senate and his appalling management of pandemic, Trump has a firm grip on millions of people. of GOP voters. Their rabid devotion strikes fear into the insipid hearts of some politicians who might disagree with Trump, but fear being challenged by someone loyal to the former president. The power of political rage is well established. Anger, especially coming from a candidate at a crowded rally, can be electrifying. And the further the candidate goes in his demonstration of emotion, the more powerful the effect. Call out your dishonest opponent and the crowd can cheer. Call on her to be put in jail and the crowd starts chanting “Lock her up! Lock her up!” Call on people to “fight like hell” or else they “won’t have a country anymore”, and they just might spill into the Senate shouting “Hang on Mike Pence!” Pence, it should be noted, is a Republican. After Biden’s victory, Trump elevated his vice president Pence as an enemy because he refused to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College’s results, which would claim President Joe Biden would take office on January 20 . After the attack, Pence was silent for a while, but returned to public view by posting an article that echoed Trump’s false claims about “electoral integrity.” Having escaped the crowds, he now appears to be wooing her. Pence may want to claim Trump supporters for a future campaign. Others in Congress may just fear what might happen if they cross it. To oppose a true master of political rage like Trump is to risk a major challenge in the next election. Trump has previously cast his support for a candidate challenging a GOP House member who voted to impeach him, and he vows to campaign to defeat Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska because she was “disloyal” to him. Graham is safe in his Senate seat until 2026. He must have learned from his terrible performance when he claimed the presidency in 2016 that the White House is not in his future. He says his concern now is the future of the Republican Party. To that end, he wants to “harness the magic” of Trump. “He can do it [the GOP] bigger. He can make him stronger. It can make it more diverse. And he could destroy it too. ”

Whether Graham can imagine Trump destroying the Republican Party should make anyone wonder why he would have anything to do with the “dark side” that he somehow sees as magical. Trump’s politics of rage energized some voters. Demagogues have always known how to move people this way. However, it takes a sort of willful indifference for someone with Graham’s experience and background to ignore that this magic is also terribly dangerous.

The fact that Graham knows better is evident in the way he hesitated on the subject of Trump, oscillating between loyalty and outrage. As he contemplates enlisting on the dark side, he could consider that Trump was the first president to ever gain 50% support in the Gallup poll, was firmly beaten in 2020, and has been impeached – twice . And if those facts aren’t enough to persuade him to come back to light, he might reflect on how, when Trump, a New York native turned president, returned home, only one person in a city of nearly 8 , 4 million Welcome it.





