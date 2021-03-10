Senator Adul Qadir joins the PTI, Shamim Afridi joins the PPP





By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Senator-elect Muhammad Abdul Qadir, who won the Senate elections as Balochistan’s independent candidate, has joined the PTI and restored confidence to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the newly elected lawmaker met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and announced he would join the party.

The Prime Minister welcomed his accession. Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak and PTI chief organizer Saifullah Niazi were also present at the meeting.

Muhammad Abdul Qadir was the independent candidate in the senatorial elections with the joint support of the PTI and the Balochistan Awami Party.

PTI locals had revolted against the central party leadership for awarding the Senate ticket to Qadir, after which the decision was made and the ticket was given to Syed Zahoor Agha, who later withdrew. of the race.

Meanwhile, PPP Senate House Leader Sherry Rehman hosted a dinner reception for party senators attended by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Senator-elect and PDM candidate for Senate Speaker Syed Yusuf Raza. Gilani in addition to the PPP senators. and parliamentarians.

During the dinner, Independent Senator Shamim Afridi officially joined the PPP.

Senator Shamim Afridi signed the document of his membership in the PPP in the presence of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Yusuf Raza Gilani.

It should be noted that Shamim Afridi announced a few days ago his membership in the PPP with the independent member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Amjad Afridi in Kohat and on Tuesday he officially joined the PPP.

The dinner was also attended by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senate Deputy Speaker Salim Mandviwalla, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Syed Naveed Qamar, Faryal Talpur, Faisal Karim Kundi, Srdar Latif Khosa, Sindh Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and other newly elected and outgoing PPP senators.

Sherry Rehman said that the participation of the PPP senators in the dinner showed the strength of the numerical force of the PPP in the upper house of the Parliament. She said the opposition had a majority in the Senate and Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to accept defeat in the upcoming Senate presidential elections based on the majority of opposition members.

