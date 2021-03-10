Boris Johnson to announce plans to modernize Scottish Port route and cut UK air passenger rights

Politics

Boris Johnson is set to unveil a major plan to strengthen transport links across Scotland, with a proposal to improve rail links and reduce air passenger rights in the UK.

“/> Boris Johnson will unveil plans today to strengthen transport links across Scotland with improved rail links.

The Prime Minister will today commit € 20 million to develop plans to modernize rail, road, sea and air links following the publication of the interim report by Sir Peter Hendys Union Connectivity Review.

Major projects include the modernization of the A75 between Gretna, Dumfries and Stranraer, a key route for South West Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The A75 is the Scottish road that runs from Gretna Green along the border with England to Stranraer.

Railway industry leaders have already proposed to build a tunnel from Stranraer to Larne in Northern Ireland to improve connectivity.

There are also plans for faster rail links between England and Scotland, including considering options to upgrade the west coast main line.

The investment will also improve rail connectivity between the North Wales coast and England, as well as rail improvements in South East Wales building on the ideas of the Burns Commission of Welsh government.

In June Sir Peter was tasked with exploring ways in which transport can improve connections across the UK.

Mr Johnson said: “Now is the time to build back better in a way that brings all corners of the UK together.

We will harness the incredible power of infrastructure to upgrade areas of our country that have been left behind for too long on the transportation map.

“This pioneering review by Sir Peter Hendy gives us the tools we need to achieve our ambitions of a UK-wide transport network that encompasses sea, rail and road and I also want to reduce the passenger service on domestic flights so that we can support connectivity across the country.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said: As we rebuild better from Covid, it’s more important than ever that we improve every corner of our great country.

Quality transport infrastructure is key to achieving this, which is why we are committed to strengthening connectivity and bringing communities across the UK even closer.

The UK government has pledged to work closely with decentralized administrations on development studies, as with the Scottish government on any feasibility study on the A75.

Sir Peters’ report aims to lay out plans for a UK strategic transport network to better connect the UK, helping to reduce delays and bottlenecks and spur economic growth.

It also aims to help reduce carbon emissions and take into account the environmental and societal impact of transport.

Sir Peter spoke to over 100 organizations and received almost 150 submissions to his call for evidence.

He said: Decentralization has been good for transport, but it has also led to a lack of attention to connectivity between the four nations, due to competing priorities and complex funding.

“A UK strategic transport network could solve this problem, with its main focus being on upgrading across the UK.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: Strengthening road, rail, air and sea links across the UK will boost the economy across the country.

“Improving transport in Scotland and improving our connections with other parts of the UK is a key part of this work.

“This includes improving the busy A75 and introducing significantly faster rail links between Scotland and England.

The UK government will also hold consultations on reducing air passenger rights on internal UK flights, something previously abandoned by the Scottish government after a backlash over the environmental impact.

The Scottish government had wanted to reduce the departure tax on flights by 50 percent before finally abolishing it, only to make a U-turn after concerns were raised about the increase in greenhouse gas emissions in due to the increase in thefts.

Mr Johnsons’ consultation on aviation tax reform, announced in last year’s UK budget, will be published this spring.

Neil Greig, Scotland-based Director of Policy and Research at IAM RoadSmart Automotive Group, said: [This is] Great news for the South West of Scotland, where a high quality route to ferry ports is long overdue.

“Not only will this help the economy, it will also save lives on the road and allow for active travel options from day one.”

Professor Iain Docherty, Principal Scottish Transport Academic and Dean of the Institute for Advanced Studies at the University of Stirling, said: “As an interim report, this avoids making firm commitments on issues such as new investments in high-speed rail, but the suggestion that air passenger rights could be reduced is of concern given the need to decarbonize long-distance travel between UK countries.

“It highlights well-known examples of strategic transport infrastructure across the UK, such as the A1 and England-Wales rail, which compare unfavorably to those found in our European competitor countries.”

Andy Bagnall, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group representing rail operators, called for a leveling of the tax field instead of reducing air passenger rights.

He said: Rather than considering a reduction in air passenger rights in isolation, the government should ensure that the tax playing field is level for cars, planes and trains, each paying according to its environmental impact. .

This would encourage people to make greener choices to get from point A to point B, such as taking the train.