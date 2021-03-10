Hopefully trade relations with India reach new heights, Bangladeshi minister said ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh, the country's Trade Minister Tipu Munshi expressed optimism that trade relations between the two countries would reach new heights during the 50th anniversary of the independence of the country. Bangladesh. "We want to bring the trade relations between Bangladesh and India to such a position during our 50th year of independence, which would remain memorable among the people of both countries." We hope we can resolve our existing problems. There is also a strong resolve from both countries to further expand investment and trade relations, "Munshi said, quoted by The Independent (Bangladesh). Munshi met Indian Commerce and Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan in his secretariat's office on Sunday. The High Commissioner of India in Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami was also present. The additional secretary of the Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce, Mr. Mohidul Islam, and the director general of the WTO cell, Hafizur Rahman, were also present, reported The Independent (Bangladesh). Munshi said during a press briefing that a "new door" to trade relations between the two countries would be unveiled. He said the issue of anti-dumping duties imposed by India on jute and other Bangladeshi products would be resolved through discussions. The trade minister said efforts are underway to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with India to further improve trade opportunities. He said the Indian Commerce Secretary had asked Bangladesh to modernize Bangladesh customs management and Benapole land port and added that the government was also working towards this end. Noting that the existing border huts have aroused much more interest among residents of the border areas, Munshi said the initiative has been taken to create a border hut with the Mizoram and increase the number of border huts, reported The Independent (Bangladesh). The trade minister said that India has expressed interest in increasing investment in Bangladesh as Indian entrepreneurs want to invest in Bangladesh's agribusiness and automotive industries. Responding to a question, he indicated that the government would sign the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with various countries to successfully face the "challenges arising from the country's withdrawal from the status of PMA ". "New trade opportunities will be created through the signing of various PTAs and FTAs ​​and that is why we hope that we will not fall into an international trade problem after the graduation of LDCs," he added. He said initiatives have been taken to stockpile essential items before the month of Ramadan. "We hope there won't be a shortage of essentials until the price goes up either." he added.

