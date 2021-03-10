Opinion | Why Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton are like the Trump cover groups





The impressions of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) And former Secretary of State Mike Pompeos Trump did better, but the winners of the battle of the groups were the Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) And Kristi Noem (RS.D.), who both placed second and third behind Trump in the CPAC 2024 presidential straw ballot, but more through their resistance to the pandemic lockdown than by their evocation of Trump himself.

Can’t anyone in the GOP wear the big man’s big suit and the endless red tie? Trump himself received a decent response from the seething crowd (Washington Post) when he spoke to CPAC, so the base never tired of his jokes, slurs, grievances and bombings. They just needed to hear the original hits performed by the original hit-maker.

Much ink has been spilled about how Trump redefined the Republican Party as more nationalist, or American first, or racist, or isolationist, or greatness-oriented, choose your poison, but with the race Republican of 2024 already implicitly underway, the real issue facing the candidates does not outweigh the policies. It’s that he redefined the way Republicans are supposed to talk.

Trump has broadened to the point of exploding expectations of what a political speech could or should be. And like the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show, his swagger, timing, and charisma defy duplication. Cruz, who internalized Trump’s tendency to tell jokes and shout, tried these approaches at CPAC. Cotton regurgitated some of Trump’s best talking points, the Arkansas Times reported. But they came out as if they were using last year’s speech writing software, hitting Trump’s notes on the beat but not making Trumpian music. Their tributes ended up being a nasty parody.

As historian David Greenberg told me, political successes, especially great, transformative ones like Trumps, often contain a personal component that cannot be easily copied. What makes a great politician is their uniqueness, a nontransferable quality.

Several presidents have attempted to present themselves as the next Franklin D. Roosevelt by giving their policies names that echo the New Deal, or by conveying their message directly to the people, the way FDR used his fireside conversations. to exploit the new broadcast media of radio and TV. But none succeeded in cloning FDR. A generation of John F. Kennedy facsimiles from both sides attempted to resurrect their dashing, avant-garde, aristocratic-populist political cartoonist, Mark Alan Stamaty, ridiculed these efforts with his 1980s Bob Forehead character. Reagan He, too, rewrote politics in part by rewriting political style, peddling a gleefully vague optimism and a return to happier times. As late as January 2015, CNN still judged the caliber of presidential candidates based on their degree of responsiveness.

The fact that no FDR 2 followed FDR 1, and that no second Reagan ever appeared, suggests voters are seeing through the madness of the sequels. Given the choice, voters prefer fresh rubber to retreaded tires. (Minor exceptions to this trend could be George W. Bush, who looks enough like his father to play him in the movies, and Robert Kennedy, who won so many primary votes in his run for president, but their lookalike ploys were genetically based, not calculated.)

This doesn’t necessarily mean that none of the current suitors have a chance to present themselves as the next Trump. As rhetoric professor Jennifer R. Mercieca tells me, even Trump didn’t start out like Trump. Despite a life spent shying away from politicians, airing his political complaints, and studying for the maximum leadership role in his apprentice shows, Trump had to learn to be a Trumpian. In his 2013 speech to CPAC, she says, you’ll notice he used many of the same lines he would later make famous, but his delivery was flat and he failed to sell it. His speech was little attended or followed and much mocked. Trump has become a great demagogue, but he didn’t start out like one. He had to learn to crowd work, she said.

As Trump entered and came to dominate the 2016 campaign, his material became so popular and well known to fans that when he took his show to his rallies, audiences were already ready to hear his greatest hits. . The crowds cheered doubly when the beatings came because they knew the beatings were coming. Bernie Sanders, who also excels at filling arenas, gains a similar dedication that cannot easily be reassigned to another politician. Like Trump fans, Sanders’ devotees memorized his act down to every growl and cry and they still attended his rallies because they wanted to hear the message straight from their man.

As unique as Trump may be, he has political precursors. From Senator Joe McCarthy (R-Wis.), Trump learned that the more you lean into a lie, the more powerful he becomes. From Governor George Wallace (D-Ala.), He inherited the strategy of mass agitation by attacking the sharp heads of Washington. From Governor Sarah Palin (R-Alaska), he gleaned how folk populism combined with direct outside fury could galvanize the modern GOP base. Trump’s Complete Act, which merged in 2015 and 2016, was more than the sum of those parts. He had decades of experience keeping his name in the New York tabloids headlines and he added his risk-taking personality to the package, posing as a fearless political observer who would break political correctness. It became the biggest construction project of his career.

As a businessman and leader, Trump could be a fraud, promising lavish results he has no possible way of delivering, but at least he is genuine in his deceptions and honest in his low respect for the morality and convenience. Just as the best bands to come after The Beatles have avoided directly ape this band, Republicans looking to replace Trump would do well to scrape the (metaphorical) bronzer from their faces to forge their own path. The timeless lesson Trump teaches is that if you can fake authenticity, you can fake anything.

Remember the American Beetles, the 1964 combo that stole the real Beatles hairstyles, costumes, stage style and Chuck Berry riffs that John, Paul, George and Ringo previously lifted? They even appeared on American Bandstand.

