Senate leaders say Turkey has no immunity in DC attack case





Senate leaders, including Robert Menendez, on Tuesday supported the district court’s rejection of Turkey’s immunity claims in the brutal attack on protesters outside their embassy in 2017. In one official letter to State Secretary Antony Blinken Regarding the sudden and brutal attack, allegedly carried out by Turkish security agents that took place at Sheridan Circle, in 2017, Menendez gave his full support to the court in its denial of immunity in two cases resulting from the melee. The court, after rejecting Turkey’s request to close the cases on the grounds of sovereignty, requested official views from the State Department, the Secret Service and the Justice Ministry on the attack that took place against peaceful protesters on May 16, 2017, near the White House. Peaceful protesters attacked by pro-Turkish individuals The two cases, Usoyan v. Republic of Turkey and Kurdish v. Republic of Turkey, have been in the court system for several years after the events of that day, four years ago, when protesters took to the streets of Washington, DC following a State Dinner in honor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Angry at the Turkish leader’s treatment of Kurds, Yazidis and others, a crowd of protesters gathered outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence. A group of pro-Erdoğan supporters who had also gathered there broke the police line and attacked the group of peaceful protesters. Protesters claim attackers appeared to have received military training Numerous groups, including Kurds, Yazidis, Armenians and Greeks, had staged protests during President Erdogans’ visit to the United States, which included a meeting with President Trump at the White House and dinner. gala in his honor. According to eyewitness reports whose people were at the scene, the pro-Erdoğan attackers were not mere protesters, but appeared to be people with military training. In their official letter to the US Secretary of State, Senator Menedez said he fully endorsed the district court, which concluded that “Turkish security forces pursued and violently physically attacked the protesters.” “Legal exercise of the rights of the first amendment” “We urge you,” the letter said, “to clarify the principle that foreign security personnel should not be granted immunity under the FSIA for committing unprovoked assaults against peaceful protesters who are legally exercising their rights. First Amendment rights in the United States. “ Presidents @SenatorMenendez @RepGregoryMeeks & Membership ranking @SenatorRisch @RepMcCaul of the external relations committees in a letter to @SecBlinken claim that Turkey has no immunity for attacking peaceful protesters at Sheridan Circle on May 16, 2017. https://t.co/ZHa01uL4UM #hesaysattack – Andreas Akaras (kAkarasAndreas) March 9, 2021 The letter was signed by Menendez, who is chairman of the Senate External Relations Committee, along with James Risch, the committee’s senior member. Two members of the House of Representatives also signed their names, including Gregory Meeks, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Michael McCaul, the senior member of that committee. Full the text of the letter can be read here. In 2017, shortly after the incident, the House passed a resolution, HR Res 354, formally declaring that “the right to peaceful assembly and to freely express one’s opinions is essential to the fabric of American democracy.”







